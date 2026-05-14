Kulgam Police Bust Interstate Drug Network, Arrest Woman Peddler

In a major crackdown on narcotics trafficking, Kulgam Police have busted an interstate drug network in the Qazigund area, arresting a notorious woman drug peddler along with her associate and recovering heroin-like substance, syringes, and suspected stolen property, officials said on Thursday.

Initial Arrest and Investigation

According to police, the operation was launched by Police Station Qazigund during a naka checking at Churrat near Kund Mode, where a suspicious individual identified as Shakoor Khan, son of Ahdoos Khan, resident of Madenpora, Delhi (presently at Khanabal Batpora), was intercepted. A personal search led to the recovery of approximately 6.9 grams of a heroin-like substance, following which FIR under Sections 8/21 of the NDPS Act was registered.

Raid Leads to Arrest of Kingpin

During sustained investigation, police traced backward linkages leading to a woman identified as Rekha, wife of Mohd Suleman, a resident of Bawana, Delhi, currently residing in Sangam. Acting on credible inputs and after obtaining a legal search warrant, a police team led by SHO Police Station Qazigund, Shri Manav Dhanetiya (IPS Probationer), under the supervision of Addl. SP (Highway) Qazigund Shri Mumtaz Ali Bhatti (JKPS) carried out a raid at her rented accommodation.

During the search, police recovered around 8.4 grams of heroin, syringes, aluminium foil, paper, and suspected stolen property from a concealed underground hideout beneath a bed, allegedly designed to avoid detection.

Confessions and Further Arrests

Officials said that during preliminary questioning, the accused allegedly confessed to supplying narcotics to over 200 clients and peddlers across the region. She further claimed that nearly Rs 25 lakh earned through the illegal drug trade was destroyed in a fire incident at her jhuggi last year. The accused also disclosed alleged involvement of her family members in narcotics trafficking activities in Kashmir. Acting on these inputs, police conducted another raid at Mir Bazar and apprehended her son, Sadam. Further investigation is underway to dismantle the wider network and establish forward and backward linkages, police said.

Police Reiterate Zero-Tolerance Policy

Senior Superintendent of Police, Kulgam, Shri Anayat Ali Chowdhary (IPS), reiterated that the district police is committed to a zero-tolerance policy against drug trafficking. He warned that strict legal action will continue against all those involved in the narcotics trade and appealed to the public to cooperate with police by sharing information related to drug peddling to safeguard youth from the menace.

(ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)