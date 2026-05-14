MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Market One: LQWD Technologies Corp. Provides Update on Bitcoin Lightning Network Growth and Agentic Payments

May 14, 2026 1:21 PM EDT | Source: Market One Media Group Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2026) - Market One ("Market One"), a marketing agency for public companies, shares editorial and video features on emerging growth stories across the resource, energy, and technology sectors.

Market One delivers content creation and distribution through a suite of products across video, editorial, and social media.

LQWD Technologies Corp.: Building Infrastructure for the Agentic Lightning Economy

LQWD Technologies Corp. (TSXV: LQWD) (OTCQX: LQWDF) ("LQWD" or the "Company") is building enterprise-grade Lightning Network infrastructure designed for the emerging era of AI-driven, machine-to-machine payments.

With approximately 262 Bitcoin and a global Lightning Network infrastructure with nodes in 18 countries, LQWD operates a productive Bitcoin treasury strategy where Bitcoin serves as both a strategic reserve and an operational asset powering fee-generating Lightning Network infrastructure.

The next phase of LQWD's strategy is centered on the rise of agentic payments, as AI agents and autonomous systems increasingly require instant, low-cost, internet-native payment rails. The Lightning Network is emerging as a foundational layer for machine-to-machine commerce, and building on its existing global Lightning infrastructure, LQWD has developed AI-driven Lightning solutions focused on onboarding, liquidity provisioning, starter balances, and routing optimization to support the growing agentic economy.

LQWD earns routing fees by facilitating transactions across the network while supporting growing demand for scalable machine-to-machine payment infrastructure.

The Company maintains a debt-free balance sheet with no outstanding debt, convertible bonds, or debentures, positioning LQWD to continue expanding its Lightning infrastructure as adoption of agentic payments accelerates.



Cannot view this video? Visit:



To read the full article, please visit BNN Bloomberg at:

About LQWD Technologies Corp.

LQWD delivers investor exposure to Bitcoin's long-term appreciation and the rise of a machine-driven economy powered by Lightning, redefining Bitcoin as a global, monetizable network and accelerating its evolution into a scalable, real-time payment layer for the internet. Backed by a strategic Bitcoin treasury deployed as productive network capital and AI-driven infrastructure optimizing routing, liquidity, and performance, LQWD is positioned at the forefront of autonomous, internet-scale transactions.

LQWD Technologies Corp. is a Canadian-domiciled public company with offices in Vancouver, Canada, and Lugano, Switzerland. The Company has approximately 31.9 million shares outstanding and 42.7 million shares fully diluted and maintains a solid balance sheet with approximately 262 Bitcoin and no outstanding debt, convertible bonds, or debentures.

The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol LQWD and on the OTCQX Market in the United States under the symbol LQWDF.

To learn more about LQWD, visit its website. For the latest updates, follow LQWD on social media: LinkedIn and X.

For further information:

Ashley Garnot, President/Director

Phone: 1.604.669.0912

Email: ...

About Market One

Market One is North America's leading marketing agency for public companies, delivering best-in-class content creation and distribution. The firm helps position companies for meaningful engagement with potential investors through a suite of products across video, editorial, and social media. Clients benefit from increased visibility and strengthened awareness through Market One's relationships with industry-leading media outlets, including BNN Bloomberg, Benzinga, and Barchart.

Contact: Brett Yelland ... or +1 (604)-250-4082







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Market One Media Group Inc.