Tive Reaches $100 Million In Booked ARR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In seven years, the global supply chain visibility leader has grown 1,000x by turning in-transit data into the decisions that keep critical shipments moving on time and in full

BOSTON, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tive, the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility technology, today announced it has surpassed $100 million in booked Annual Run Rate (ARR).

Seven years ago, Tive crossed $100,000 in ARR for the first time. Today, that number has grown 1,000x. That growth was built on one foundational premise: that the companies moving the world's most critical goods deserve to know exactly where those goods are, and what condition they're in, at every moment in transit.

“Reaching $100 million in booked ARR is an incredible milestone for Tive, but what makes me the most proud is how we got here,” said Krenar Komoni, CEO and Founder of Tive.“From six people sitting in one room-coding, debugging, and building-to more than 300 team members around the world today, we've stayed true to the same mission and the same mindset: we solve real problems, stay close to customers, and keep improving every single day. This milestone belongs to every employee, customer, investor, and partner who has believed in us along the way.”

Tive now serves more than 1,200 customers across life sciences, food and beverage, high-value goods, retail, and manufacturing: industries where a missed alert or a delayed decision can mean spoiled product, a failed clinical trial, or a theft that never gets recovered. The company has sold more than 4 million trackers, logged nearly 12 billion miles, and delivered real-time shipment intelligence across 186 countries.

That data foundation is what positions Tive for what comes next. As customers push for smarter, more automated workflows, the ground truth data generated by Tive becomes the engine. It turns raw, in-transit data into faster decisions, fewer losses, and supply chains that can absorb disruption without breaking.

“In the spirit of our number one value at Tive-Transparency First-we wanted to share this milestone openly with our team, our customers, and our partners,” continued Komoni.“This achievement is the result of the work we do every minute, every hour, and every day. As long as we stay focused on listening to customers, executing well, and keeping every part of the business moving in sync, the opportunities ahead will be enormous. We're grateful for this momentum, and are even more excited about what's ahead.”

To learn more about Tive and how real-time visibility is reshaping global supply chains, download the“2026 Buyer's Guide to Real-Time Visibility” at tive/2026-buyers-guide.

About Tive

Tive is the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility technology. More than 1,200 global shippers, logistics service providers, and retailers use Tive to monitor shipment location and condition in real time, gain actionable insights, and ensure end-customer satisfaction. Tive's cloud platform, patented sensor technology, and 24/7 Live Monitoring services reduce excursions and delays, minimize rejected loads, and decrease theft, damage, and spoilage. Customers count on Tive to ensure that shipments are delivered on time and in full-because every shipment matters. For more information, visit .

Press Contact:

Lane Kearney

Corporate Ink for Tive

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