'Virtually Dead' Reimagines The Future Of Warfare: The Battlefield Has Changed, But Human Suffering Hasn't

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- More than three decades after Russia's 2021 invasion of Ukraine, the battlefield has evolved into something far more dangerous. Soldiers no longer need to physically enter combat zones to kill. Advanced neural interface systems now allow operators to control massive, armed machines remotely, blurring the line between human consciousness and artificial intelligence. In his new novel, Virtually Dead, author John H. Thomas imagines a near-future world where technology has changed warfare forever, yet corruption persists at every level.

The novel has already earned praise from Kirkus Reviews, which described the story as“a taut military-SF yarn memorable for its well-crafted prose and character development.” The review also praised Thomas' immersive world-building, sharp prose, and layered protagonist.

“I set out to write a futurist thriller that was still grounded in reality. Many people can't fathom a world where the Russia-Ukraine war is still raging decades later, but that is a possibility,” says Thomas.“I wanted to show how war can push technology forward so quickly that it completely changes how combat is fought, where soldiers are no longer physically on the battlefield, but still carry the moral and mental weight of every decision they make.”

Set in 2054 during a global conflict known as the“Thirty-Year War,” the novel follows Lieutenant Audie Hunter, a disabled soldier who pilots heavily armed combat mechs via an advanced neural interface. Operating remotely from a military facility in Virginia, Audie commands deadly machines across distant battlefields while struggling with the human cost of modern warfare. When Audie's unit uncovers evidence of a U.S.-ordered operation in a restricted combat zone, his team begins dying under suspicious circumstances and those closest to him become targets - forcing him to choose between following orders and leaking a truth that could alter the course of the war.

“Not only are the physical ramifications of a drawn-out Russia-Ukraine war explored, but the psychological effects as well. I wanted to showcase the mental health consequences of prolonged conflict by creating characters deeply affected by trauma, survivor's guilt, isolation, and the burden of fighting a war that seemingly never ends,” says Thomas.“Even with advanced technology, the human mind still carries the scars of conflict.”

Alongside the action and political conspiracy, the story explores survivor's guilt, corruption, technological ethics, and the growing disconnect between soldiers fighting remotely and the people living through the destruction firsthand.

“I'm incredibly honored to have Virtually Dead reviewed by Kirkus Reviews. Kirkus is one of the most respected names in the literary world, so having them recognize the manuscript's prose, character development, and emotional depth is deeply meaningful to me as an author and shows the grounded and realistic approach I try to bring to my storytelling,” says Thomas.

Thomas is currently seeking literary representation and publishing opportunities for the novel, which has strong series potential.

“I feel Virtually Dead has the kind of story that can genuinely connect with modern audiences because it's not just about futuristic warfare and technology,” Thomas concludes.“Underneath the combat and advanced tech is a story about grief, sacrifice, loyalty, and the emotional cost of endless war. I'd love to find an agent and publisher who believe in the story and understand how relevant many of these themes already are today.”

About the Author

John H. Thomas is the author of four published thrillers: the Maxx King Trilogy (Thunderbird Rising, Masters of War, and Falling Angels) and the standalone novel The Terminal Gene. Drawing on more than three decades in healthcare and technology leadership, including executive roles at Amazon Business and Vizient Inc., Thomas brings firsthand authority on neural-interface technology, military communications systems, and AI-driven strategies to Virtually Dead's near-future setting. He writes from the Seattle area.

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John H. Thomas is available for interviews.