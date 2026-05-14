Hotwire Global And Lilypath Announce Strategic Partnership To Evolve Executive Visibility For The AI Era

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In an era where AI decides who gets seen, Hotwire Global and Lilypath's partnership allows executive platforms to be measured and optimized for AI systems to accelerate professional reputation and reach

SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hotwire Global, the global communications and marketing consultancy including Hotwire and ROI·DNA, today announced a strategic partnership with Lilypath, the Authority IntelligenceTM platform.

The partnership gives Hotwire Global clients early access to Lilypath's newest products and an enhanced layer of data and analysis. This includes signals into how LinkedIn's AI evaluates executive authority that aren't available in the consumer product-turning what has been a black box for most leaders into measurable reputation that can be optimized.

What does the Hotwire Global–Lilypath partnership deliver for executive visibility?

This partnership integrates Lilypath's AI-driven authority insights into Hotwire Global executive programs so leaders can optimize how they are categorized, ranked, and surfaced by AI systems.

Lilypath's unique insights and recommendations will embed into Hotwire Global clients' executive programs. The goal is to optimize social profiles and content for how AI systems categorize, rank, and surface executives across LinkedIn, AI search and more.

At a time when news cycles are increasingly chaotic and attention is fragmented, AI search and LinkedIn are often the gateway for reputation. The partnership deepens Hotwire Global's approach by providing clients with sharper AI-powered insights and recommendations.

Lilypath's understanding of how LinkedIn's 360Brew evaluates profile authority helps ensure executives working with Hotwire Global show up with the right content, credibly and consistently, in the places that matter most.

Why does executive reputation now need to be optimized for machines as well as humans?

Executives increasingly need to manage visibility for both human audiences and AI systems because AI now influences who is discovered first in professional and reputational contexts.

"Executives are navigating unprecedented noise, scrutiny, and speed, having to optimize what they say and how they show up not just for human audiences but for machines. This partnership with Lilypath gives us an even more powerful intelligence foundation to help clients earn attention, shape conversations, and protect reputation. AI is not an add-on to how Hotwire works, it is core to how we drive outcomes." - Grant Toups, Hotwire Global CEO

AI at the Core of Modern Thought Leadership: What changes with the Hotwire Global–Lilypath approach?

The partnership integrates exclusive data and analysis from Lilypath's Authority IntelligenceTM platform into Hotwire Global's strategic thought leadership methodology from the start.

Effective thought leadership has always required the right message at the right moment. What's changed is who and what determines whether that message lands partnership gives clients a roadmap to close the gap between perceived and actual authority.

What's included in executive thought leadership programs under this partnership?

Executive thought leadership programs now include:



Audit into how AI systems currently categorize and rank executives across LinkedIn and AI-powered search

Identify gaps between an executive's real expertise and how machines are interpreting their authority Build programs calibrated to perform for both human audiences and AI systems simultaneously



"Most executives still think about thought leadership as a human problem - the right message, the right outlet, the right moment. But AI systems are now the first audience. They categorize your leaders, rank their credibility, and decide who gets surfaced before any journalist, recruiter, or decision-maker sees a word. By infusing AI into its executive communications programs, Hotwire Global is making sure that machine interpretation reflects the real authority executives own, and optimize it for the future." - Erin Lanuti, Lilypath Co-Founder and CEO

By combining strategic communications expertise with AI-powered intelligence, Hotwire Global continues to evolve how modern brands and leaders earn influence in an increasingly complex world.

About Hotwire Global

Hotwire Global is a global communications and marketing consultancy helping innovative brands communicate their stories, protect their reputations, and drive meaningful impact.

With deep expertise across technology, B2B, consumer, and corporate communications, Hotwire Global operates at the intersection of data, creativity, and strategy.

About Lilypath

Lilypath is a patent-pending Authority IntelligenceTM platform that helps individuals understand how AI systems interpret and represent their professional identity.

Through a 0–100 AI Readiness Score, section-by-section diagnostics, and copy-ready recommendations, Lilypath enables students, professionals, and executives to improve their visibility, credibility, and positioning in an AI-mediated world. Learn more at

Media Contact

Niki Wheeler

Media Relations

Hotwire Global

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FAQs

1. What is being announced in this release?



Hotwire Global announced a strategic partnership with Lilypath, the Authority IntelligenceTM platform, to enhance executive visibility and reputation optimization for AI systems.

2. What do Hotwire Global clients gain through the partnership?



Hotwire Global clients get early access to Lilypath's newest products and additional data and analysis, including signals into how LinkedIn's AI evaluates executive authority that are not available in the consumer product.

3. How will Lilypath be used in Hotwire Global executive programs?



Lilypath's insights and recommendations will be embedded into executive programs to optimize social profiles and content for how AI systems categorize, rank, and surface executives across LinkedIn, AI search and more.

4. What is included in the updated executive thought leadership programs?



Programs include an audit of how AI systems categorize and rank executives, identification of gaps between real expertise and machine interpretation, and program development calibrated to perform for both humans and AI systems.