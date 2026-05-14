Zelensky Discusses Strengthening Ukraine' Air Defense With German Delegation

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed strengthening Ukraine's air defense with Thorsten Frei, Germany's Head of the Federal Chancellery and Federal Minister for Special Tasks, and Martin Jäger, President of the Federal Intelligence Service of Germany.

This was reported by the Ukrainian President on Telegram following the meeting, according to Ukrinform.

“There were important signals of support following Russia's massive strike. We discussed how we can accelerate our agreements with Germany on air defense in order to protect Ukrainians from such terror. Germany has repeatedly helped strengthen our air defense, and we hope for such leadership now as well,” Zelensky said.

He added that the sides also discussed cooperation within the Drone Deal framework.

“We are ready to strengthen those who have been strengthening us,” the President stated.

The meeting also addressed Ukraine's full membership in the European Union. The President stressed that Ukraine is ready to open all six negotiation clusters.

“We must seize the window of opportunity in the coming month,” Zelensky emphasized.

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As previously reported, President Zelensky also proposed cooperation with Romania under a special Drone Deal format.