Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Zelensky Discusses Strengthening Ukraine' Air Defense With German Delegation


2026-05-14 01:00:07
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed strengthening Ukraine's air defense with Thorsten Frei, Germany's Head of the Federal Chancellery and Federal Minister for Special Tasks, and Martin Jäger, President of the Federal Intelligence Service of Germany.

This was reported by the Ukrainian President on Telegram following the meeting, according to Ukrinform.

“There were important signals of support following Russia's massive strike. We discussed how we can accelerate our agreements with Germany on air defense in order to protect Ukrainians from such terror. Germany has repeatedly helped strengthen our air defense, and we hope for such leadership now as well,” Zelensky said.

He added that the sides also discussed cooperation within the Drone Deal framework.

“We are ready to strengthen those who have been strengthening us,” the President stated.

The meeting also addressed Ukraine's full membership in the European Union. The President stressed that Ukraine is ready to open all six negotiation clusters.

“We must seize the window of opportunity in the coming month,” Zelensky emphasized.

Read also: Ukraine withstands unprecedented drone assault of over 1,500 UAVs – Defense Minister Advisor

As previously reported, President Zelensky also proposed cooperation with Romania under a special Drone Deal format.

MENAFN14052026000193011044ID1111117108



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search