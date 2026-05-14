403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Andina, Biorem, Cavvy At 52-Week High On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Andina Copper Corporation (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.21. Andina Wednesday reported continuing outstanding drill intercepts from the Cobrasco Project in Choco, Colombia.
BioRem Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $3.41. BIOREM today announced results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026. Revenues for the quarter totaled $6.8 million, a $2 million or 44% increase from revenues of $4.7 million recorded during the first quarter of 2025.
Cavvy Energy Ltd (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.58. Cavvy last week announced its first quarter 2026 financial and operating results. The Company produced 24,655 boe/d of hydrocarbons, 1,089 mt/d of sulphur, and generated Net Operating Income of $41.9 million in the first quarter of 2026.
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $11.98. Last week, Firm Capital declared for the three months ended March 31, 2026, net income decreased by 13.7% to $8,611,465, as compared to $9,973,265 for the same period in 2025.
First Tellurium Corp (C) Hit a new 52-Week High of 27 cents. No news stories available today.
Great-West Lifeco Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $76.74. Last week, Great-West reported net earnings increased 39% to $1.2 billion, and 43% to $1.32 per share, from Q1 2025
Guardian Exploration Inc (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 36 cents. Early in May, Guardian received a Class 3 Quartz Exploration Permit from the Department of Energy, Mines and Resources, Government of Yukon, for its Mount Cameron Project, a polymetallic silver-lead-zinc (Ag-Pb-Zn) property located in central Yukon
Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $17.16. No news stories available today.
HIGH ARCTIC OVERSEAS HOLDINGS (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.45. High Arctic earlier this month announced fourth-quarter figures, which included strong working capital position of $18.7 million maintained.
IGM Financial Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $78.34. Last week, IGM reported first-quarter earnings per share of $1.20 increased by 22.4% from $0.98 in the first quarter of 2025. Net earnings of $283.8 million increased by 21.4% from $233.8 million in the first quarter of 2025.
KP Tissue Inc (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $11.47. KP announced Thursday first-quarter revenue of $544.6 million in Q1 2026 compared to $546.1 million in Q1 2025, a decrease of $1.5 million or 0.3%. Net income was $19.8 million in Q1 2026 compared to $15.4 million in Q1 2025, an increase of $4.4 million.
Linamar Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $99.14. Last week, Linamar's first-quarter net earnings reached $221.4 million, up from $177.7 million the previous year.
MDA Space Ltd (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $53.11. Last week, MDA opened a high volume, automated satellite manufacturing facility in Montréal. The company has also introduced MDA MIDNIGHT, a defense focused space control platform for government and defense customers.
NevGold Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $2.48. NevGold announced positive, consistent antimony (“Sb”) and gold (“Au”) mineralization in all drillholes from the historic Crushed leach pad at its Limousine Butte Project in Nevada.
Neo Performance Materials Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $32.60. This week, Neo Performance reported a 27% increase in revenue for Q1 2026, reaching $155 million. Adjusted EBITDA more than doubled year-over-year to $36.2 million, marking the highest in the company's history.
BioRem Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $3.41. BIOREM today announced results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026. Revenues for the quarter totaled $6.8 million, a $2 million or 44% increase from revenues of $4.7 million recorded during the first quarter of 2025.
Cavvy Energy Ltd (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.58. Cavvy last week announced its first quarter 2026 financial and operating results. The Company produced 24,655 boe/d of hydrocarbons, 1,089 mt/d of sulphur, and generated Net Operating Income of $41.9 million in the first quarter of 2026.
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $11.98. Last week, Firm Capital declared for the three months ended March 31, 2026, net income decreased by 13.7% to $8,611,465, as compared to $9,973,265 for the same period in 2025.
First Tellurium Corp (C) Hit a new 52-Week High of 27 cents. No news stories available today.
Great-West Lifeco Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $76.74. Last week, Great-West reported net earnings increased 39% to $1.2 billion, and 43% to $1.32 per share, from Q1 2025
Guardian Exploration Inc (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 36 cents. Early in May, Guardian received a Class 3 Quartz Exploration Permit from the Department of Energy, Mines and Resources, Government of Yukon, for its Mount Cameron Project, a polymetallic silver-lead-zinc (Ag-Pb-Zn) property located in central Yukon
Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $17.16. No news stories available today.
HIGH ARCTIC OVERSEAS HOLDINGS (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.45. High Arctic earlier this month announced fourth-quarter figures, which included strong working capital position of $18.7 million maintained.
IGM Financial Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $78.34. Last week, IGM reported first-quarter earnings per share of $1.20 increased by 22.4% from $0.98 in the first quarter of 2025. Net earnings of $283.8 million increased by 21.4% from $233.8 million in the first quarter of 2025.
KP Tissue Inc (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $11.47. KP announced Thursday first-quarter revenue of $544.6 million in Q1 2026 compared to $546.1 million in Q1 2025, a decrease of $1.5 million or 0.3%. Net income was $19.8 million in Q1 2026 compared to $15.4 million in Q1 2025, an increase of $4.4 million.
Linamar Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $99.14. Last week, Linamar's first-quarter net earnings reached $221.4 million, up from $177.7 million the previous year.
MDA Space Ltd (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $53.11. Last week, MDA opened a high volume, automated satellite manufacturing facility in Montréal. The company has also introduced MDA MIDNIGHT, a defense focused space control platform for government and defense customers.
NevGold Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $2.48. NevGold announced positive, consistent antimony (“Sb”) and gold (“Au”) mineralization in all drillholes from the historic Crushed leach pad at its Limousine Butte Project in Nevada.
Neo Performance Materials Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $32.60. This week, Neo Performance reported a 27% increase in revenue for Q1 2026, reaching $155 million. Adjusted EBITDA more than doubled year-over-year to $36.2 million, marking the highest in the company's history.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment