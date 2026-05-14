Antisemitism Watchdog Rips 'Blood Libel' Smear Vs New York Times

MENAFN - Asia Times) A Jewish-led organization dedicated to fighting antisemitism was among the groups and individuals who have condemned attacks on The New York Times and one of its most prominent columnists, who published accounts by alleged Palestinian victims of sexual abuse perpetrated by Israeli soldiers and settlers.

Nicholas Kristof's May 11 column, “The Silence That Meets the Rape of Palestinians,” combines interviews with 14 former Palestinian detainees and information from reports published by United Nations experts and human rights groups to highlight documented rape and other systemic sexual abuse of Palestinians jailed by Israel Defense Forces (IDF) troops, as well as sexual assaults and other abuses allegedly committed by Israeli settler-colonists. The column features the controversial claim by one former prisoner that he was raped by a dog unleashed upon him by Israeli soldiers.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry responded to the column in a social media post alleging that the Times“chose to publish one of the worst blood libels ever to appear in the modern press.”

“In an unfathomable inversion of reality, and through an endless stream of baseless lies, propagandist Nicholas Kristof turns the victim into the accused,” the ministry said.

Responding to the ministry's post, the Nexus Project – a group“made up of individuals deeply committed to the fight against antisemitism” – said on Bluesky:“To weaponize the term 'blood libel' to dismiss Kristof's thorough reporting is dangerous. It's insulting to the term's violent history and hinders our community's ability to call out actual blood libels when they occur.”