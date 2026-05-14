Manasquan Bank's Ralph Tancredi Sr. Recognized In Scotsman Guide And National Mortgage News Rankings

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ralph G. Tancredi, Sr., SVP, Residential Lending Sales Manager for Manasquan Bank, has been nationally recognized for the tenth consecutive year as a top-performing mortgage professional, earning distinction from both National Mortgage News and Scotsman Guide, based on 2025 residential loan closing volume.

National Mortgage News ranked Ralph Tancredi, Sr. as the #47 Top Producer in the nation, while Scotsman Guide recognized him as a Top Originator, ranking him #710 nationally for total residential loan volume of $79.5 million.

Serving as a trusted mortgage professional in the Middlesex, Monmouth, & Ocean Counties for over 30 years, Mr. Tancredi remains deeply rooted in his community. He has been a volunteer firefighter with the South Wall Fire Co. No.1 since 2002 and has served as a Fire Commissioner for District No. 3 in Wall Township since 2006, reflecting his outstanding commitment to public service.

“Ralph's longstanding success as a top lender reflects his deep expertise and unwavering commitment to the communities we serve,” said Manasquan Bank Chair, President and CEO, James S. Vaccaro.“He continues to be a trusted guide for homebuyers navigating today's evolving market, and we are proud to have him as a valued colleague representing the interests of Manasquan Bank.”

Mr. Tancredi was ranked alongside almost 6,000 loan officers in the nation. Both recognition programs use extensive verification and auditing processes to identify the industry's most successful loan originators. The 2026 Top Producers ranking was determined by 2025 loan volumes and was open to mortgage loan officers and mortgage brokers who work at depository, nonbank, and mortgage brokerage firms in the United States.

About Manasquan Bank:

Manasquan Bank, a mutual community Bank with consolidated assets over $3.5 Billion, is headquartered in Wall Township, NJ. The Bank has been serving New Jersey residents since 1874 and continues to pioneer the future of Banking with both traditional and digital solutions. The Bank offers a full line of personal & business services, and operates fifteen branch locations throughout Middlesex, Monmouth & Ocean Counties. Manasquan Bank proudly supports community-focused, non-profit initiatives through the Manasquan Bank Charitable Foundation. For more information, visit .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: CONTACT INFORMATION: Manasquan Bank Marketing Department 732.292.8400...