DHL Express Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) Celebrates Its 53Rd Transported Asset Protection Association's (TAPA) Facility Security Requirements (FSR) Certification



Increases TAPA certifications across the Region, total of 53 sites across Sub-Saharan Africa

DHL Express the most TAPA-certified company in SSA

Lekki contributes to DHL Express surpassing the 500 facility milestone in TAPA certifications worldwide Part of global €250 million investment in world-class security infrastructure by DHL Express

DHL Express ( ) has announced that its Service Center in Lekki (Nigeria) has officially been certified according to the Transported Asset Protection Association's (TAPA) Facility Security Requirements (FSR). This certification contributes to the over 500 TAPA certified sites globally and increase the certifications across Sub-Saharan Africa to 53 sites across 19 countries as part of a multi-site certification.

As the world's most TAPA-certified logistics provider, DHL Express continues to set the benchmark for world-class supply chain security. The certification of 53 facilities in SSA strengthens a network that has already exceeded 500 TAPA-certified facilities globally, supported by a worldwide EUR250 million investment in advanced, industry-leading security technologies and processes. DHL Express SSA is the most TAPA certified company in the Region and was the first company in the TAPA EMEA Region to attain multi-site certification for a Region.

Anthony Beckley, VP Network Operations and Aviation at DHL Express SSA said:“Security is a cornerstone of DHL's operations and a critical enabler of trade across Sub‐Saharan Africa. By continuously strengthening security standards at our facilities across the region, we help protect our customers' shipments while building confidence in the supply chains that connect Africa to the world. As African businesses expand their reach into global markets, they rely on trusted, resilient, and world‐class logistics partners. We are proud to support this growth through industry‐leading security practices, underscored by our achievement of 500 TAPA certifications worldwide."

TAPA (Transported Asset Protection Association) certification is a comprehensive process of membership, verification, and auditing designed to ensure the security of customer shipments throughout the supply chain. It is based on rigorous standards such as FSR (Facility Security Requirements) and TSR (Transport Security Requirements), which can be achieved through independent audits or, for Level 3 (basic), via self-certification by a registered Authorised Auditor (AA), followed by submission of documentation to TAPA for validation and issuance of a certificate typically valid for three years. The Security Requirements established by the Association are recognised worldwide as industry benchmarks, making TAPA certification an essential mark of excellence for customers seeking the highest levels of reliability and protection.

This achievement not only affirms DHL Express as the global leader in secure logistics but also highlights Nigeria's strategic contribution to the company's security excellence in SSA.

Adrian Whelan, SVP and Head of Global Security at DHL Express, commented:“The TAPA certification of Lekki and the 53 sites TAPA certified across the SSA Region highlights DHL Express' commitment to providing our customers in Africa with world-class security infrastructure. Customers want to ship their valuable goods through a secure and resilient supply chain, and DHL Express provides the most secure and resilient supply chain, not only in SSA but globally”.

The TAPA FSR certification is a central element of the broader security strategy of DHL Express. As global supply chains become increasingly complex, certified operations ensure consistent protection, risk mitigation, and resilience across the entire DHL network.

The achievement of the TAPA FSR certification was formally celebrated on May 13 during an event hosted at the DHL Express Lekki facility in Lagos, Nigeria. The event brought together private and public sector partners who share the aim of building resilient, transparent, and high-standard logistics ecosystems across SSA.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of DHL Express.

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About DHL Group:

DHL Group is the world's leading logistics company. The Group connects people and markets and is an enabler of global trade. It aspires to be the first choice for customers, employees, investors and green logistics worldwide. To this end, DHL Group is focusing on accelerating sustainable growth in its profitable core logistics businesses and Group growth initiatives. The Group contributes to the world through sustainable business practices, corporate citizenship, and environmental activities. By the year 2050, DHL Group aims to achieve net-zero emissions logistics.​

DHL Group is home to two strong brands: DHL offers a comprehensive range of parcel, express, freight transport, and supply chain management services as well as e-commerce logistics solutions. Deutsche Post is the largest postal service provider in Europe and the market leader in the German mail market. DHL Group employs approximately 584,000 people in over 220 countries and territories worldwide. The Group generated revenues of approximately 82.9 billion Euros in 2025.

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