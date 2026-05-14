PM Modi's Fuel Saving Appeal: Bihar Guv Limits Convoy Vehicles, Minister To Walk To Office Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, May 14 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to reduce the use of petrol and diesel-powered vehicles is beginning to reflect in the administrative decisions in Bihar.

Responding to the Prime Minister fuel saving appeal to citizens, Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain on Thursday directed a significant reduction in his official convoy.

Going forward, the Governor's motorcade will be limited to just three vehicles.

In addition, officials and staff at the Governor's Secretariat have been instructed to use government vehicles only when absolutely necessary, reinforcing the message of fuel conservation.

The impact of the Prime Minister's appeal is also visible within the state government.

Bihar Panchayati Raj Minister Deepak Prakash has taken a symbolic yet notable step by deciding to walk from his official residence to his office.

He is scheduled to leave on foot at 10:45 a.m. on Friday from his residence at Patna's 24M Strand Road, emphasising the need for responsible resource usage and petrol conservation.

Alongside this, the Minister has issued directives to promote virtual governance measures.

Departmental meetings are to be conducted via video conferencing, and revenue officials have been instructed to remain present at the panchayat level to ensure efficient local administration while minimising unnecessary travel.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has also taken steps to reduce fuel consumption.

The Chief Minister was seen travelling with a significantly reduced number of vehicles in his official convoy while moving towards Patna airport for his journey to Darbhanga, signalling adherence to the Prime Minister's call.

In view of the fuel crisis linked to the US-Iran conflict, Prime Minister Modi has twice urged citizens to minimise the use of petrol and diesel.

He has encouraged people to opt for public transport systems such as metro services and to adopt carpooling practices to cut down on fuel usage.

Additionally, the Prime Minister appealed to the citizens to refrain from purchasing gold for at least a year as a measure to conserve foreign exchange reserves.