Bihar Murder Accused Hiding As Dhaba Sweeper Arrested By Delhi Police's Crime Branch

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) The Delhi Police's Crime Branch on Thursday arrested a wanted criminal from Bihar who had been absconding for more than a year in connection with murder and attempt to murder cases involving the use of firearms.

The accused, identified as Kapil Kumar Paswan, 22, a resident of Madhubani district in Bihar, was apprehended by the Southern Range unit of the Crime Branch following a carefully planned surveillance and decoy operation conducted in Delhi.

According to the police, Paswan was wanted in two serious criminal cases registered at Rajnagar and Rahika police stations in Madhubani district. One case pertains to murder, while the other relates to an attempt to murder.

Crime Branch officials said the accused had been hiding in Delhi under a concealed identity and was working as a sweeper at a roadside dhaba in the Amar Colony area of South East Delhi in an effort to avoid arrest and blend into ordinary life.

Acting on specific secret information regarding the presence of the accused in Delhi, the Crime Branch initiated a discreet verification and surveillance operation. A dedicated team comprising Assistant Sub-Inspector Krishna Kumar Pandey, Head Constable Jyoti, and Head Constable Vipin was formed under the leadership of Inspector Parvesh Lamba and under the supervision of ACP Manish Ladla.

Police said the team kept the accused under covert watch for two days. However, the accused remained highly cautious and managed to evade interception several times after sensing police presence in the area.

Realising the challenge, the Crime Branch devised a decoy operation to trap him.

On May 12, Head Constable Vipin approached the accused in plain clothes on the pretext of asking for directions. While engaging him in conversation, he discreetly alerted the police team. Acting swiftly, ASI Krishna Kumar Pandey and HC Jyoti moved in and successfully overpowered the accused before he could flee.

During interrogation, Paswan allegedly disclosed the sequence of events that led to his absconding.

According to investigators, in March 2025, the accused had returned to his native village in Madhubani district to settle a family property dispute. During this period, he came into contact with his associate, Sanjhu Jha, who was reportedly involved in a long-standing financial dispute with a local resident identified as Deepak.

Police alleged that on March 26, 2025, Kapil and Sanjhu went to Deepak's shop and opened fire on him, resulting in his death on the spot. Following the incident, an FIR was registered at Rajnagar Police Station on the complaint of the victim's mother.

The investigation further revealed that on April 3, 2025, the accused and his associate allegedly encountered Rahul Chaudhary, who had reportedly become aware of the murder. Suspecting that Chaudhary could become a witness, the accused allegedly opened fire on him in an attempt to eliminate him.

Chaudhary survived the attack and was admitted to a hospital for treatment. Subsequently, another FIR was registered at Rahika Police Station on his complaint.

Police said that after the registration of both cases, Paswan returned to Delhi and deliberately cut off contact with his family members and former associates. He also changed jobs frequently and concealed his identity to avoid detection.

Meanwhile, his co-accused Jha was arrested earlier by the Bihar Special Task Force (STF). Paswan, however, continued to evade arrest until he was finally apprehended by the Delhi Police's Crime Branch.

The accused is wanted in FIR No. 5129023250115/25 registered at PS Rajnagar under Sections 103(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 27 of the Arms Act. He is also wanted in FIR No. 5129030250079/25 registered at PS Rahika under various sections of the BNS, including attempt to murder, criminal intimidation and common intention, along with provisions of the Arms Act.