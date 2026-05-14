403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Arada Signs $100 Million Shariah-Compliant Sustainability-Linked Financing With FAB, Backed By Italian Export Credit Agency SACE
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
Arada's scope of operation covers property development, retail, education, healthcare, industry, fitness, wellness and hospitality. The master developer has so far launched 11 record-breaking communities in the UAE and has expanded into the UK and Australia. Arada also operates a portfolio of complementary brands and experiences, which includes large-scale gyms, F&B and retail assets, social initiatives and visitor destinations.
-
5-year financing is master developer's first sustainability-linked facility
Agreement will help Arada to achieve key Sustainability goals
Arada named as key strategic partner for Italian companies due to commercial track record and future order book
Arada's scope of operation covers property development, retail, education, healthcare, industry, fitness, wellness and hospitality. The master developer has so far launched 11 record-breaking communities in the UAE and has expanded into the UK and Australia. Arada also operates a portfolio of complementary brands and experiences, which includes large-scale gyms, F&B and retail assets, social initiatives and visitor destinations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment