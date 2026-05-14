NDMC Announces WFH, EV Parking Discount And Shuttle Buses For Staff

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) Kuljeet Singh Chahal, Vice Chairperson, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), on Thursday announced a 50 per cent discount in parking fee for EV vehicles, work-from-home for staff and shuttle bus services between the civic agency's offices and residential colonies for fuel conservation.

Chahal said, in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fuel conservation, environmental protection and promotion of digital work culture, orders have been issued to implement work-from-home (WFH) with immediate effect for eligible employees.

He said the initiatives aim to cut commuting, conserve fuel and make the administrative work system more effective through digital means.

Chahal stated that under the new arrangement, up to 33 per cent of Group 'B' and Group 'C' employees in identified departments will be permitted to work from home as per requirement.

To encourage eco-friendly transportation, he said a proposal has been moved to provide 50 per cent concession in parking charges for electric vehicles in NDMC parking areas.

As a major step towards reducing fuel consumption, traffic congestion and vehicular pollution, NDMC will start shuttle bus services for employees residing in four major residential colonies from Friday.

The service will cover areas like Palika Awas, Sarojini Nagar; Palika Gram, Laxmibai Nagar; Amrit Kal Niwas, Jor Bagh Road and Bapu Dham Flats, Chanakyapuri.

The NDMC will expand the shuttle bus network to 14 additional residential locations with deployment of 16 buses, he said.

Chahal announced that every Monday, all Heads of Departments and officers will commute through Metro or other modes of public transport as part of a special sustainability initiative.

Employees will also be encouraged to use public transport, carpooling and shared mobility systems to reduce dependency on private vehicles, he said.

For official field inspections and site visits, officers will use shared 16-seater vans to minimise individual vehicle usage and fuel consumption, he said.

The Education Department will introduce online classes after summer vacations and organize awareness sessions for parents and students regarding digital learning, environmental responsibility and sustainable practices, he said.

He stated that NDMC, as the civic body managing the heart of the national capital, has a special responsibility to lead by example in adopting environmentally responsible governance and public-friendly sustainable practices.