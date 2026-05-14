Don't Put Burden On Poor: Rohit Pawar On Fuel Conservation Call

Burden shouldn't fall on the poor: Rohit Pawar

NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar on Thursday said that the call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asking people to reduce expenses and conserve fuel was important but the burden should not fall on the poor.

Speaking to ANI, Pawar said, "Whether it's the Chief Minister or the Prime Minister, the call they have given is very important. They have also appealed to reduce expenses, but my question is, why are you telling people to cut expenses?... Don't tell the poor whether to spend or not. Whatever needs to be done should be done through the government. If any leader is going somewhere by walking, going by rickshaw, or using public transport, they shouldn't do it just for one day. Tell them to do it every day", he said.

The remarks came after calls by several leaders urging fuel conservation in view of rising global fuel prices amid international tensions.

Fadnavis leads by example, urges fuel reduction

Earlier on Thursday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reached Vidhan Bhavan on a motorbike for the MLC oath-taking ceremony after PM Narendra Modi's appeal to reduce fuel Consumption.

Speaking to the reporters, Fadnavis emphasised the need to make efforts to reduce the usage of petrol and diesel. "The Prime Minister has asked all of us to exercise caution in view of the global situation, and accordingly, we need to make efforts to reduce the consumption of petrol-diesel. We have all reduced the size of our convoys. Today, I came here on a bike. We are trying to figure out how to save the country's money. Now, we will not hold big programs. Wherever we can save foreign exchange, we will make full efforts to do so in our own way," he said.

Earlier, he stressed that he had made his convoy very small. Further adding that the government will not organise any major events for the next six months. "The Prime Minister has asked all of us to exercise caution in view of the global situation, and accordingly, we need to make efforts to reduce the consumption of petrol-diesel. We have all reduced the size of our convoys. Today, I came here on a bike... We are trying to figure out how to save the country's money. Now, we will not hold big programs... Wherever we can save foreign exchange, we will make full efforts to do so in our own way," he said.

PM Modi's appeal to reduce import dependency

Meanwhile, PM Modi, while addressing a gathering in Secunderabad on Sunday, urged citizens to prioritise work from home, cut fuel consumption, avoid foreign travel for a year, adopt Swadeshi products, reduce cooking oil use, shift to natural farming and curb gold purchases. He stressed the need to reduce dependence on imports and said every household should cut down on edible oil consumption and move towards natural farming to help save foreign currency and protect the environment.

Highlighting the burden of fertiliser imports, the Prime Minister said India spends a significant amount of foreign exchange on importing chemical fertilisers and urged farmers to reduce their usage.

To combat the volatility of fuel prices, PM Modi urged a shift in how India moves. He urged citizens to reduce petrol and diesel consumption by using the metro and public transport wherever available, opting for car-pooling when private vehicles are necessary, preferring railway transport for the movement of goods, and increasing the use of electric vehicles wherever possible.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)