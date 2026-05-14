Qatar, Norway Explore Strategic Cooperation And Investment Ties

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Oslo: The State of Qatar and the Kingdom of Norway discussed opportunities for strategic projects and strengthening bilateral partnerships, as well as investment, economic, and trade opportunities in both countries.

This came during a visit by a Qatari delegation led by HE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI), Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sayed, to Oslo.

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According to a statement by MOCI, HE the Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs held meetings with senior Norwegian officials, including HE Minister of Trade and Industry Cecilie Myrseth, HE Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg, Fisheries and Ocean Policy Minister Marianne Sivertsen Næss, and State Secretary for Agriculture and Food Anette Stegegjerdet Norberg.

Discussions focused on strengthening bilateral relations, particularly in trade, investment, advanced technology, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and other strategic sectors. Both sides stressed the importance of expanding the strategic cooperation between the two countries.

HE the Minister also met executives from Norwegian companies in advanced technology, maritime industries, renewable energy, and financial institutions, as well as the Chief of Norges Bank, to explore joint investment opportunities.

The delegation comprised senior executives from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, Qatar Investment Authority, Invest Qatar, and Hassad Food.