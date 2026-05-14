Azerbaijan's Khankendi Hosts Presentation And Exhibition On Cultural Heritage (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A presentation ceremony and exhibition entitled "The Trace of Karabakh – values ​​living in art" were held at Garabagh University in Khankendi, a source in the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service in Khankendi city, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts told Trend.

The event was jointly organized by Garabagh University and the Regional Legal and Economic Education Public Association.

The project showcased portraits of prominent figures from Karabakh, created using a special technique. The works on display were created by applied arts master Minara Mehdi.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Chairperson of the Regional Legal and Economic Education Public Association Arzu Baghirova emphasized the importance of preserving and promoting Karabakh's cultural heritage.

She noted that art plays a vital role in preserving national memory, and that sharing the legacy of Karabakh's brilliant figures with future generations is everyone's moral duty.

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