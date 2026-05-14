Karnataka: Mango-Laden Lorry Overturns On NH-50 In Bagalkot, Driver Escapes With Minor Injuries

A mango-laden lorry overturned on NH-50 near Gorabala Cross in Ilkal taluk of Bagalkot after the driver lost control. The accident caused major damage, scattering mangoes worth lakhs on the road. The driver escaped with minor injuries.

A mango-laden lorry overturned on National Highway 50 near Gorabala Cross in Ilkal taluk of the district after the driver lost control.

The impact of the accident was severe, causing the rear wheels of the lorry to detach from the vehicle and mangoes worth several lakhs of rupees to be scattered across the road.

According to sources, the lorry was travelling at high speed towards Kalaburagi, loaded with mangoes. When it reached Gorabala Cross in Ilkal taluk, the driver lost control, and the lorry crashed into the central divider before overturning.

Due to the high speed of the vehicle, the rear bumper was damaged, and the wheels were detached from the lorry.

As soon as the accident occurred, the mango boxes in the lorry fell onto the road.

As a result, hundreds of kilograms of mangoes were scattered and crushed on the highway, leading to a significant loss.

The lorry was also extensively damaged in the incident, resulting in significant financial losses to the owner. Fortunately, the driver escaped with only minor injuries.

An overturned lorry on the national highway led to traffic disruption for some time.

Later, people who reached the spot cleared the mangoes and boxes scattered on the road.

Arrangements were then made to transfer the remaining fruits into another lorry for transportation.