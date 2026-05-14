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Ohio Elks Grants Available To Help Fund Equipment Purchases For Local Government Agencies And 501(C)3 Organizations
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- To assist local governmental agencies and 501(c)3 organizations throughout the state with purchasing desirable equipment to aid their operation, the Ohio Elks Association, through its seventy-three member lodges, makes available up to twenty-four $1,000 grants. Grant applications are now available and must be submitted through an Ohio Elks lodge. Interested eligible agencies are asked to contact their nearest Elks lodge for assistance preparing and submitting these equipment procurement grants. Find the location of your nearest Ohio Elks lodge online at the Ohio Elks Association website―ohioelks.
The application is available to review at Ohio Elks Community Service Grants. When completed, the application must be submitted by the local Elks lodge. A price quote or estimate must be included with the application for the item being purchased.
“This Ohio Elks grant is intended to help purchase equipment―something you can touch and feel―not services or training expenses,” said Jon Felice, Ohio Elks Association Community Service Grant Chairman.“This is a competitive grant, and applications are judged on community impact, with new applicants favored over past recipients. All documentation must be emailed to me by the Elks lodge involved no later than August 1st, 2026. Contact me at 440-376-2337 or at... with any questions.”
The application is available to review at Ohio Elks Community Service Grants. When completed, the application must be submitted by the local Elks lodge. A price quote or estimate must be included with the application for the item being purchased.
“This Ohio Elks grant is intended to help purchase equipment―something you can touch and feel―not services or training expenses,” said Jon Felice, Ohio Elks Association Community Service Grant Chairman.“This is a competitive grant, and applications are judged on community impact, with new applicants favored over past recipients. All documentation must be emailed to me by the Elks lodge involved no later than August 1st, 2026. Contact me at 440-376-2337 or at... with any questions.”
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