CCTV Captures Massive Blast In Maharashtra's Solapur, Man Seriously Injured WATCH Viral Video

Solapur explosion near the old mill area has left one man seriously injured and caused panic in the locality. The CCTV video has brought attention to the incident, which began when a box of sulphur-based material accidentally fell and exploded.

A major explosion occurred in Solapur, Maharashtra, on 11 May 2026, near the busy Juni Mill Compound area. The blast took place outside a shopping complex in front of the Sahara Gun House shop. One man was seriously injured in the incident.

Solapur, Maharashtra: A major blast occurred near the old mill area after a box of firecracker/gunpowder material being loaded into a vehicle accidentally fell to the ground. A 52-year-old man was seriously injured in the explosion. Smoke spread across nearly 500 meters, and... twitter/leifZxM92y

- Deadly Kalesh (@Deadlykalesh) May 14, 2026

According to reports, the explosion happened while gunpowder-related material used for air guns was being loaded into a vehicle. Police have registered a case, and an investigation is underway.

Officials said that material such as gunpowder and air gun cartridges was being kept inside a car parked outside the shop.

During the process, a box filled with sulphur-based material accidentally slipped from the hands of the worker and fell to the ground. The impact caused a powerful explosion.

The force of the blast was strong enough to create panic in the surrounding area. Smoke spread across nearly 500 metres, causing fear among nearby residents and shopkeepers.

The injured man has been identified as Kedarnath Siddappa Chhatre (also reported as Kedarnath Kachare in some sources), aged 52-53 years, who was associated with the shop.

He was reportedly handling boxes of sulphur and pellets used in air guns when the incident happened. After the explosion, he suffered serious injuries and was taken for medical treatment.

The incident occurred in the crowded Juni Mill Compound area of Solapur, which is known for shops and commercial activity.

The entire incident was recorded on a CCTV camera installed at the location. The video shows a worker placing material into a car when the box suddenly falls. Within seconds, a blast occurs.

The footage has now gone viral on social media and is being widely shared.

Many people reacted to the video, expressing concern about safety measures while handling explosive material.

After the video spread online, several users commented on the incident.

Some users said that safety rules must always be followed, especially when handling explosive or flammable material. One post mentioned that a small mistake can lead to serious danger.

Another user suggested that authorities should look into the matter carefully. Some people also discussed how even a small shock, such as a bump while driving, could have made the situation worse.

Panic gripped parts of Maharashtra's Solapur city after a sudden explosion occurred when a box containing materials used in air guns reportedly fell to the ground in the Juni Mill Compound area to preliminary information, the incident took place while Kedarnath... twitter/mh3Hl6vnFl

- Hate Detector (@HateDetectors) May 14, 2026

Safety first, such careless handling can be dangerous Need strict rules now.

- Riddhi_Spark (@Riddhi1450) May 12, 2026

The reactions show that the incident has raised serious questions about safety procedures.

Police Action And Investigation

Police have registered a case in connection with the explosion. Officials are examining how the material was stored and handled.

Authorities are checking whether proper safety standards were followed during loading and transportation of the gunpowder-related material.

Further investigation is continuing.

Safety Concerns Highlighted

The blast has raised concerns about the handling of firecracker or gunpowder materials in crowded areas. Experts often stress that such materials must be handled with extreme care.

The incident also shows the importance of proper storage, safe transportation, and strict safety checks.

Residents in the area were frightened due to the sudden explosion and smoke spread. Normal activities were briefly disturbed after the blast.