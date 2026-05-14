$278.72 Bn Aluminum Alloys Market, 2026-2035 Industry Trends And Global Forecasts - Growth In Automotive, Aerospace, And Construction Driven By Demand For Lightweight, Strong Materials
Dublin, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aluminum Alloys Market, Till 2035- Distribution by Type of Alloy, Type of Form, Type of Production Technique, Type of Process, Type of Series, Type of Strength, End Use Industry, and Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The global aluminum alloys market is set to expand significantly, from USD 150.97 billion this year to USD 278.72 billion by 2035, reflecting a CAGR of 6.32% over the forecast period.
Aluminum alloys, primarily composed of aluminum and infused with elements like copper, magnesium, and silicon, are designed to enhance properties such as strength, corrosion resistance, and conductivity. Their adaptability to technical advances and sustainability needs sets them apart. As lightweight, strong materials become crucial, aluminum alloys continue to be a preferred choice in diverse fields such as aerospace, automotive, and electronics.
Their excellent strength-to-weight ratio and corrosion resistance make them integral for electric vehicles and renewable infrastructures. The market is also benefiting from circular economy practices and advanced manufacturing methods, such as AI-driven quality control and recycling, supporting global sustainability goals.
Key Market Insights:
- Market Share by Type of Alloy: Wrought alloys hold the majority of the market share, due to cost-effectiveness and strength-to-weight ratio. Cast aluminum alloys are anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR. Market Share by Type of Form: Sheets dominate the market, fueled by automotive industry demand for lightweight vehicle components. Foils are set for the highest growth rate. Market Share by Type of Series: The 1000 series leads, thanks to its purity and electrical conductivity benefits. Market Share by Type of Strength: High strength alloys are prevalent, largely due to demand in automotive and aerospace sectors. Market Share by Production Technique: High pressure die casting is the most prominent, owing to its efficiency in producing complex components for the automotive and electronics sectors. Market Share by End Use Industry: The automotive industry leads, driven by the need for lightweight, efficient vehicles. Meanwhile, the packaging sector is poised for the most significant growth. Market Share by Geographical Regions: Asia dominates, propelled by industrial and infrastructure developments. North America is predicted to grow at a higher CAGR.
Key Questions Answered:
- Current engagement of companies in the aluminum alloys market Leading companies in the market Factors influencing market evolution Current and future market size Market CAGR Distribution of market opportunities across key segments
Research Coverage:
- Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis Competitive Landscape Company Profiles Megatrends Patent Analysis Recent Developments Porter's Five Forces Analysis SWOT Analysis Value Chain Analysis
Companies Featured
- Aleris Alcoa Aluminum Bahrain Aluminum Corporation of China AMG ALUMINUM Arconic Century Aluminum China Hestego China Hongqiao Constellium Emirates Global Aluminum Extruded Solutions Hindalco Hydro Kaiser Aluminum National Aluminum Company Novelis Norsk Hydro Press Metal Rio Tinto RusAL Shandong Nanshan Aluminum Shandong Sino Aluminum South32 Southwest Aluminum UACJ Vedanta Aluminium & Power
Aluminum Alloys Market Segments:
Type of Alloy:
- Cast Alloys Wrought Alloys
Type of Form:
- Foils Plates Sheets
Type of Series:
- 1000 Series 2000 Series 3000 Series 4000 Series 5000 Series 6000 Series 7000 Series 8000 Series
Type of Strength:
- High Strength Ultra-High Strength
Production Technique:
- High Pressure Die Casting Low Pressure Die Casting Investment Casting Permanent Mold Casting Sand Casting
Type of Process:
- Casting Extrusion Forging Rolling Others
End Use Industry:
- Aerospace & Defense Automotive Building & Construction Consumer Durables Electrical & Electronics Packaging Others
Geographical Regions:
- North America Europe Asia Latin America Middle East and North Africa Rest of the World
Additional Benefits:
- Complimentary Excel Data Packs Content Customization up to 15% In-depth Report Walkthrough Complimentary Report Updates if older than six months
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