Kyiv Declares May 15 Day Of Mourning

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram.

On this day, flags on all municipal buildings will be flown at half-mast. It is also recommended that state flags on public and private buildings be lowered.

All entertainment events in the city are prohibited on May 15.

Klitschko noted that debris removal at the damaged residential building in the Darnitskyi district is still ongoing. As of noe, seven people are confirmed dead.

Rescue teams continue search and recovery operations.

Death toll from massive Russian attack onrises to seven, including child

As previously reported, the death toll in Kyiv from the May 14 Russian attack has risen to seven, including a child.