Jharkhand Govt Launches Online Portal To Regularise Unauthorised Buildings

MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi, May 14 (IANS) The Jharkhand government on Thursday launched the process to regularise houses and buildings constructed without approved maps in urban areas of the state.

Urban Development Minister Sudivya Sonu launched an online portal for the Jharkhand Unauthorised Constructed Building Regularisation Rules-2026.

Through this portal, nearly seven lakh people across the state will be able to apply for the regularisation of their unauthorised buildings.

The scheme is expected to provide relief to those who, for various reasons, failed to get building plans approved earlier.

Under the rules, buildings with an area of up to 300 square metres and a height of up to 10 metres can be regularised.

Residential buildings up to G+2 will also be covered under the scheme.

In his remarks on the occasion, the minister said several attempts had been made over the past 25–26 years to regularise unauthorised constructions, but public participation remained limited.

He said the government has introduced a“liberal policy” this time to ensure maximum participation and urged people to apply through the portal to regularise their buildings.

Urban Development Secretary Sunil Kumar said the regularisation rules had received approval from the state Cabinet on April 15, adding that the online portal has simplified the application process.

He said a minimum fee of Rs 10,000 has been fixed for residential buildings and Rs 20,000 for commercial buildings, to be paid in three instalments.

He noted that earlier regularisation drives did not achieve the desired success, and this time the government aims to promote planned urban development and ensure proper maintenance of building records.

The government has made it clear that constructions on government land, water bodies (tank beds), parking spaces, and buildings violating the CNT‐SPT Act will not be regularised under any circumstances. Properties involved in pending court disputes have also been excluded from the scheme.

The Jharkhand Cabinet had approved the Jharkhand Regularisation of Unauthorised Construction Building Rules, 2026, last month.