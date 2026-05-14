Mamata Banerjee Reinstates Kalyan Banerjee As Trinamool Lok Sabha Chief Whip

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, May 14 (IANS) Trinamool Congress supremo and the former West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday reinstated the party's four-time Lok Sabha member from Sreerampur constituency in Hooghly district and senior advocate, Kalyan Banerjee, as the Chief Whip of Trinamool Congress Parliamentary Party in the Lok Sabha.

Nearly nine months ago, Kalyan Banerjee had suddenly resigned from the same position and was replaced by four-time Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member from Barasat constituency in North 24 Parganas district, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar.

However, Kalyan Banerjee gets back his old position just within nine months of resigning.

On Thursday, Mamata Banerjee chaired a meeting with Trinamool Congress MPs in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, and in that meeting she announced that Kalyan Banerjee will be appointed the Chief Whip of Trinamool Congress Parliamentary Party in the Lok Sabha.

In August 2025, Kalyan Banerjee had resigned as the Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha Chief Whip and Mamata Banerjee promptly accepted the resignation.

At that point in time, Kalyan Banerjee was in the news over his public feud with Kalyan was in the news with his fellow Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member from Krishnanagar constituency in Nadia district, Mahua Moitra.

At that time, besides announcing the name of Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar as the new Trinamool Lok Sabha Chief whip, Mamata Banerjee replaced veteran party leader Sudip Banerjee as the Trinamool Congress Parliamentary Party leader in the Lok Sabha with her nephew and party's General Secretary, Abhishek Banerjee.

Despite confirming the reinstatement of Kalyan Banerjee in his old position, the party MPs present during the meeting at Mamata Banerjee's residence at Kalighat in Kolkata, remained tight-lipped on the reasons behind this development.

At the meeting held on Thursday, the former Chief Minister heaped praises on Kalyan Banerjee because of his role as an advocate in handling the cases related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal before the Supreme Court.

At the meeting, Mamata Banerjee also directed the party MPs not to get disheartened with the defeat of Trinamool Congress in the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly polls and instead concentrate on more intense public relations exercises in their respective areas.