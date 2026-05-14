Yogi Adityanath Meets Amit Shah, BJP Chief Nitin Nabin In New Delhi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Thursday. In a post on X, CM Yogi shared, "Today, I paid a courtesy visit to the Hon'ble Union Home and Cooperation Minister AmitShah ji in New Delhi. Heartfelt thanks to you for sparing your valuable time."

CM Yogi also met with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Nitin Nabin in the national capital. "Today, I had the courtesy of a courtesy meeting with the BJP National President Nitin Nabin ji in New Delhi. Heartfelt thanks for providing your valuable time," the Chief Minister wrote on X.

UP Cabinet Expanded Ahead of 2027 Polls

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chaired the first cabinet meeting following the recent expansion of the state cabinet ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on May 10 expanded its cabinet ahead of the 2027 elections, inducting several new ministers and strengthening its administrative team at Jan Bhavan in Lucknow.

Former Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and BJP leader Manoj Kumar Pandey were among those sworn in as ministers in the state cabinet. Krishna Paswan also took oath as minister along with Surendra Diler, Hansraj Vishwakarma and Kailash Singh Rajput.

Besides expanding his team, CM Yogi elevated Ajit Singh Pal and Somendra Tomar as ministers of state with independent charge. The oath of office was administered to them by Governor Anandiben Patel.

The expansion comes as the state prepares for the 2027 Legislative Assembly elections, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) aiming for a third consecutive term in power. In the 2022 polls, the BJP managed to secure a thumping majority with 255 of 403 seats in the Assembly. (ANI)

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