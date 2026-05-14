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Goldhaven Resources Corp
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:15 AM EST - GoldHaven Resources Corp: Announces plans for a Phase II diamond drilling program at its Copeçal Gold Project in Brazil following a positive independent geological review of the Company's maiden drill campaign and exploration model. GoldHaven Resources Corp shares C are trading -$0.02 at $0.23.
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