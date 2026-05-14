$7+ Bn Gigacasting Market Trends And Global Forecasts To 2035, Driven By The Escalating Demand For Lightweight, High-Strength Automotive Parts And The Shift Towards Electric Vehicles

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The gigacasting market presents opportunities in automotive manufacturing, especially for electric vehicles demanding lightweight, efficient components. Key drivers include cost reduction, sustainability, and technological advancements. The market is expanding with significant growth prospects in Asia due to robust EV production.

Dublin, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gigacasting Market, Till 2035: Distribution by Areas of Application, Type of Material, Type of Process, End Users, Type of Enterprise, and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global gigacasting market is projected to expand significantly, with an estimated growth from USD 1.52 billion in the current year to USD 7.04 billion by 2035, demonstrating a CAGR of 16.58%

This detailed market report offers in-depth insights into market size, competitive landscape, company profiles, ongoing megatrends, patent analysis, and recent developments. It provides strategic frameworks and actionable intelligence to assist stakeholders in making informed decisions. Additional benefits include customized consultations, updates for older report versions, and exclusive dynamic dashboards.

This surge is primarily driven by the escalating demand for lightweight, high-strength automotive parts and the shift towards electric vehicles (EVs), requiring improved efficiency and reduced weight. Automakers are increasingly adopting gigacasting technology to produce large, single-piece components, enhancing assembly processes and diminishing production time while cutting costs.

Key Drivers of Market Growth

The gigacasting market thrives due to factors such as partnerships between automakers and suppliers, and government incentives for sustainable vehicle production. These collaborations, coupled with the automotive sector's focus on cost reduction and manufacturing efficiency, fuel market expansion.

Competitive Landscape

The gigacasting market's competitive landscape is characterized by a mix of large and smaller firms, with major companies holding about 60% of the market share. Key players include 3D Systems, Buhler AG, Caterpillar, Eisenmann, ExOne, Georg Fischer, IDRA, Tesla, among others. Companies excel through innovations, strategic collaborations, acquisitions, product introductions, and geographic expansions.

Emerging Trends in Gigacasting

Automakers are rapidly integrating gigacasting for EVs to save costs and reduce vehicle weight. Notably, the market is witnessing increased applications in battery housing and under-body casting. Investments in higher-tonnage die-casting machines are also rising to accommodate larger, more complex components. Regulatory and sustainability trends drive the push for lightweight structures to enhance fuel efficiency and EV range, with gigacasting minimizing material waste and energy consumption.

Market Challenges

Despite robust growth, challenges such as high initial investment costs and the complexity of incorporating gigacasting into traditional manufacturing exist. These challenges necessitate specialized machinery and expertise, complicating adoption for smaller producers. However, technological advancements and strategic alliances are helping navigate these obstacles.

Regional Dominance

Asia currently dominates the gigacasting market, primarily due to its vibrant automotive manufacturing sector in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea, which are prominent in EV production. Favorable governmental policies promoting sustainable manufacturing further boost this trend, ensuring the region maintains a competitive edge globally.

Segmentation and Insights

The gigacasting market spans various applications, including aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial equipment, with automotive gigacasting leading due to its efficiency in creating large, lightweight components. Aluminum remains the preferred material due to its superior properties. The transportation sector is the dominant end-user, benefiting from the enhanced performance of lightweight vehicle structures.

Companies Featured



3D Systems

Additive Industries

Aluminum Systems

Birch Machinery Company

Buhler

Caterpillar

Eisenmann

ExOne

Fives

Georg Fischer

Giga Casting

Handtmann Holding

IDRA

KUKA

L.K. Technology

SPEE3D

Tesla Velo3D

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900