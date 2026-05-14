Uttarakhand CM Dhami Distributes 307 Appointment Letters To New Staff

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday distributed appointment letters to a total of 307 newly selected candidates during a programme held at the Mukhya Sevak Sadan at the Chief Minister's Camp Office. The beneficiaries included 243 Medical Officers, 42 Pharmacists, and 22 Laboratory Assistants and Mushroom Supervisors under the Horticulture Department.

Congratulating the selected candidates, the Chief Minister said that the appointment letter is not merely a document of employment, but a pledge to serve the 12.5 million people of the state.

Strengthening Healthcare Services

The Chief Minister said that the role of healthcare workers is extremely important in a geographically challenging state like Uttarakhand. In remote and mountainous regions, healthcare personnel are often the first source of hope for people during times of crisis. He urged the newly appointed doctors and healthcare workers to discharge their duties with sensitivity, dedication, and a spirit of service.

He further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government has been continuously working to strengthen healthcare services across Uttarakhand. Through the Ayushman scheme, lakhs of families are receiving medical treatment benefits. More than 6.2 million Ayushman cards have been distributed in the state so far, while nearly 1.2 million patients have received cashless treatment worth over Rs 2,200 crore.

Expanding Infrastructure and Accessibility

The Chief Minister added that the state government is rapidly expanding healthcare infrastructure through the construction and operation of medical colleges. At present, five medical colleges are operational in the state, while two more are under construction. In addition, nine nursing colleges and three nursing schools are currently functioning. Super-speciality facilities are also being expanded at the medical colleges in Dehradun, Haldwani, and Srinagar, while construction of a modern cancer institute in Haldwani is progressing rapidly. To improve healthcare accessibility in remote areas, telemedicine and heli-ambulance services are also being operated.

Health Minister Subodh Uniyal said that the appointment of new doctors and pharmacists would help strengthen healthcare services in the state. He added that the government is committed to ensuring adequate availability of doctors even in remote areas so that people can access quality healthcare services closer to their homes. He expressed hope that all newly appointed doctors would remain dedicated to public service and perform their duties with sincerity.

Boosting Agriculture and Horticulture

The Chief Minister said that the state government is committed to giving a new direction to agriculture and horticulture. Effective efforts are being made to increase farmers' income by promoting high-value crops such as kiwi, dragon fruit, high-density apples, mushroom cultivation, and beekeeping. He expressed confidence that the newly appointed youth would play a significant role in establishing Uttarakhand as a hub of agricultural innovation and modern horticulture.

Agriculture and Horticulture Minister Ganesh Joshi said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Horticulture Department is successfully implementing several initiatives, including ultra-high-density apple farming, the Kiwi Mission, Dragon Fruit Mission, Beekeeping Policy, and the JICA project. He added that Uttarakhand has immense potential for mushroom cultivation, which can emerge as an additional source of income for farmers and significantly improve their socio-economic condition.

Commitment to Transparent Recruitment

He also stated that all recruitment processes in the state are being conducted with complete transparency. Uttarakhand has implemented one of the country's strictest anti-cheating laws, and as a result, more than 32,000 youths have secured government jobs during the last four-and-a-half years.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)