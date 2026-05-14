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Kazakhstan, Türkiye Agree To Boost Middle Corridor Potential Through Joint Projects

Kazakhstan, Türkiye Agree To Boost Middle Corridor Potential Through Joint Projects


2026-05-14 10:03:42
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 14. Kazakhstan and Türkiye have agreed to enhance the potential of the Middle Corridor through the implementation of a number of joint projects, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a joint press conference with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan following talks in Astana, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

“Our countries can be called a bridge firmly linking East and West. We must make maximum use of this shared advantage. Therefore, Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and I agreed to increase the potential of the Middle Corridor through the implementation of several projects. I believe this decision fully meets the interests of both nations,” Tokayev said.

According to the Kazakh president, air transport and cargo transportation remain strategically important areas of cooperation.

He noted that TAV Airports Holding plans to transform Almaty International Airport into a logistics hub for Central Asia.

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Trend News Agency

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