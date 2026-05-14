Agriculture Minister: Jordan's Agricultural Self-Sufficiency Reaches 62 Percent

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 14 (Petra) -- Minister of Agriculture Saeb Khraisat said on Thursday that food security has become a core component of regional and international security and stability, noting that Jordan's self-sufficiency rate in agricultural crops has reached 62 percent.

Speaking during a virtual ministerial meeting of the seventh session of the General Assembly of the Islamic Organization for Food Security, held in Astana, Kazakhstan, under the theme "Food Security through Cooperation and Innovation," Khraisat said accelerating challenges linked to climate change, scarcity of natural resources, global supply chain disruptions, and rapid technological transformation require a more integrated and flexible approach to food security.

Khraisat said recent global crises exposed vulnerabilities in food systems, while also highlighting the need to build resilient systems capable of withstanding shocks. He said Jordan has adopted a proactive approach based on resilience and sustainability, reflected in a 7.4 percent growth in the agricultural sector in 2025.

He stressed the need for collective international action to ensure the continuity of essential goods and agricultural inputs, diversify supply routes, and strengthen supply chain efficiency, storage, and distribution systems, as well as improve market monitoring and early warning mechanisms.

On agricultural transformation, the minister said the use of artificial intelligence, data analytics, and precision agriculture has become a strategic necessity to improve productivity, optimise resource use, particularly water, and anticipate risks.

He noted that the Ministry of Agriculture has developed advanced national systems, including a Food Security Information Management System designed to provide accurate, up-to-date data to support decision-making. The system is integrated with the regional Food Security and Nutrition Observatory for the Levant, enhancing data exchange and risk analysis.

He added that the ministry is also developing smart digital agricultural extension platforms to connect farmers with weather forecasts, services, and modern applications, improving productivity, resource management, and reducing food and water losses.

Khraisat said investment in agricultural research, innovation, and modern technology is a strategic investment in national stability and future generations, stressing a shift toward a data-driven, AI-enabled smart agricultural economy and sustainable natural resource management, as well as development of agricultural value chains, and empowerment of rural youth and women Jordan reaffirmed its commitment to supporting regional food security systems, developing innovative and sustainable solutions, and enhancing cooperation among member states to build a more resilient food system.

//Petra// NQ