MENAFN - Market Press Release) May 12, 2026 1:50 pm - AllRussian, a public-source research firm founded in 1999 and operating across 22 countries, reports that automated background checks routinely fail against AI-generated dating profiles.

AllRussian, a public-source research and identity verification firm founded in 1999, has reported that widely available automated background check services are failing to detect a rising wave of AI-generated romance scam profiles. The firm, which operates across 22 countries including Russia, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada, relies exclusively on manual, human-led investigations using publicly available information.

According to Michael Muinov, founder of AllRussian, the gap between what an algorithm can flag and what a trained investigator can uncover has become dangerously wide. Scammers now routinely deploy AI-generated faces, voice-cloning software, and real-time deepfake video calls to build convincing synthetic identities. These tools defeat automated checks, which typically scrape outdated databases and lack the regional language skills needed to interpret public records in Cyrillic or other non-Latin scripts.

The firm's core offering is a professional scam-risk review, a fully manual process in which an investigator examines public records, social media footprints, business registries, image databases, and fraud forums. The subject of the investigation is never contacted, and a clear written report is delivered within two to five business days. AllRussian also offers a broader suite of verification services, including passport authentication, tenant screening, job candidate checks, and authorized due diligence for businesses.

AllRussian also maintains a free library of more than 40 educational guides covering topics such as how to detect AI-generated dating profiles, how to spot forged Russian and Ukrainian passports, how human-led research compares to automated bot checks, and how to safely disengage from a confirmed romance scammer. These resources are available without registration at

A recent investigation by the firm exposed a case in which a scammer posing as a Miami fashion influencer used entirely synthetic media to build a romantic relationship with her target. Every photograph scored 100 percent on AI-detection tools. Voice notes were created with voice-cloning software. Video calls employed real-time face-swapping technology. The client was days away from wiring $15,000 before the firm's manual investigation revealed the deception. The full case study is available at

The Federal Trade Commission reports that Americans lost $1.16 billion to romance scams in 2025. The FBI has indicated that 2026 losses are trending more than 30 percent higher than the previous year. Law enforcement agencies have warned that artificial intelligence is compounding the threat, making fraud harder to detect through automated means.

AllRussian's investigators work exclusively with publicly available information. The firm does not access private accounts, confidential communications, or protected databases. All work is performed in accordance with applicable local laws and regulations.

About AllRussian

Founded in 1999, AllRussian provides lawful public-source research and verification services to individuals and businesses worldwide. The firm specializes in identity confirmation, scam-risk reviews, passport and document authentication, reconnection searches, tenant screening, and authorized due diligence. All work is performed manually by experienced investigators.

Media Contact

Michael Muinov

AllRussian – Worldwide Public-Source Research and Verification

640 N San Jacinto St, Hemet, CA 92543, USA

Phone: +1 917-590-2728

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