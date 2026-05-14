Digit7 Launches $0 Capex Micromarket At A Premium Hotel Chain In San Marcos, San Antonio

MENAFN - Market Press Release) May 12, 2026 11:39 pm - 24/7 Frictionless self-checkout retail now live in the hotel lobby - increasing on-site revenue opportunities without staff dependency & delivering grab and go convenience

Digit7, a leading Theft-Free solutions provider that achieve zero theft and zero shrinkage retail announces the successful deployment of its Zero Investment MicroMarket inside the lobby of a premier hotel property in San Marcos, San Antonio, bringing always-available autonomous retail convenience directly to hotel guests.

The deployment enables guests to access snacks and beverages 24/7 through a frictionless self-checkout experience without relying on front desk staff or traditional retail operations.

The new MicroMarket transforms underutilized lobby space into a modern guest amenity designed to improve convenience, satisfaction, and on-site engagement. Guests can simply enter the MicroMarket, pick their items, complete a seamless self-checkout transaction, and continue their stay at any hour and be on their way in seconds - all within the comfort of the hotel itself.

Designed specifically for high traffic environments like hospitality, Digit7's autonomous retail solution helps hotels deliver premium guest experiences while unlocking incremental revenue opportunities from existing space. The deployment also eliminates the operational burden commonly associated with traditional lobby stores or staffed convenience counters.

Unlike conventional retail setups that require upfront investment, additional staffing, or ongoing operational oversight, Digit7's Zero Investment MicroMarket model allows hotel operators to introduce autonomous retail without capital risk. The solution operates independently while giving guests access to refreshments around the clock, particularly during late-night hours when nearby stores may be closed or inconvenient to access.

Today's hotel guests expect convenience to be immediate and accessible. The Zero Investment MicroMarket model allows hotels to deliver a premium retail experience directly inside their property while avoiding the complexity and cost of operating a traditional store. By integrating the zero risk retail directly into hotel environments, properties can enhance guest loyalty while modernizing their amenity offerings.

Digit7 continues to expand its autonomous retail footprint across hotels, airports, gyms, workplaces, healthcare environments, stadiums, and public venues, helping operators modernize retail access through AI-powered smart coolers, shelves, and MicroMarket solutions tailored for high-traffic environments across North America, Middle East, and global markets.

Operators and businesses interested in deploying a Zero Investment MicroMarket can learn more at or schedule a consultation through

About Digit7: With 32+ patents, Digit7 is a zero theft and zero shrinkage retail company with an AI-first autonomous solutions delivering frictionless, grab-and-go solutions via AI innovation, earning accolades from U.S. Chamber of Commerce and global awards and more. Learn more at

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