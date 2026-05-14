GROWNSY Earns Dual 2026 NAPPA Awards For Portable Bottle Warmer And Sniffease Spa 3-In-1 Nasal Aspirator

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GROWNSY, a baby care innovator trusted by over 3 million households globally, today announced that two of its newest baby care solutions, theand the, have earned honors from the. Designed around real parenting routines, both products reflect GROWNSY's brand philosophy ofFrom feeding on the go to daily nasal care, the two award-winning products help parents solve common baby care challenges with smarter, more convenient solutions that reduce extra steps, save time, and make everyday care feel easier.

Portable Bottle Warmer



The GROWNSY Portable Bottle Warmer is designed to make feeding away from home simpler and more convenient. Its standout feature is a detachable warming and feeding design with interchangeable caps, allowing parents to warm and feed from the same container. Instead of warming milk and transferring it into another bottle, parents can simply switch caps, helping reduce spills, save time, and make feeding easier during errands, travel, outdoor outings, or night feeds.

The product also functions as an all-in-one feeding system. It can be used as a warming container, feeding bottle, or warming cup for other bottles. With battery-powered portability and an easy-to-clean design, the Portable Bottle Warmer addresses a common parent pain point: feeding outside the home often requires too many tools, transfers, and cleanup steps.

Testers noted that the Portable Bottle Warmer was very easy to use and convenient. One evaluator wrote,“I liked how convenient it is for travel and outings. It takes a lot of stress out of feeding when you're not at home, and the included charger is a nice touch.”

SniffEase Spa 3-in-1 Nasal Aspirator

