Lanier Recovery Center Opens Its Doors In Suwanee, Georgia, Bringing Comprehensive Addiction Treatment To The Atlanta Region

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lanier Recovery Center opens in Suwanee to give Atlanta-area individuals and families a trusted local resource for addiction treatment and mental health care.

Suwanee, GA, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lanier Recovery Center has officially opened in Suwanee, Georgia, introducing a new addiction treatment and mental wellness center to the Atlanta region. The facility offers addiction treatment and mental health services for individuals and families navigating substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions.

Located at 4411 Suwanee Buford Dam Rd in Suwanee, Lanier Recovery Center was founded on the belief that effective addiction treatment requires more than clinical intervention - it requires a compassionate, structured environment where patients feel supported throughout every stage of recovery. The center serves individuals across the greater Atlanta area and surrounding Georgia communities.

The program takes a personalized approach to care, combining evidence-based addiction treatment with individualized counseling and a range of mental health services. The clinical team at Lanier Recovery Center provides expert guidance at every stage of treatment, addressing both the immediate needs of patients in active addiction and the long-term work of sustained recovery.

Suwanee and the surrounding north Atlanta suburbs have seen growing demand for accessible, high-quality behavioral health services. Lanier Recovery Center fills a meaningful gap in the region, offering local families a trusted resource without requiring patients to travel far from their community or support systems.

The facility's approach reflects a core principle: that recovery is not a single event but an ongoing journey, and that the people and programs surrounding a patient during that journey matter deeply. Lanier Recovery Center is built to be that resource for individuals and families in Suwanee, Buford, Cumming, Alpharetta, and the broader Atlanta metro.

To learn more or begin an intake assessment, visit lanierrecoverycenter or call (470) 470-5697.

About Lanier Recovery Center

Lanier Recovery Center is an alcohol and drug rehab center in Suwanee, Georgia, offering addiction treatment and mental health rehabilitation programs. The rehab center provides guidance and support for care, including detox services, inpatient rehab, PHP (Partial Hospitalization Program), IOP (Intensive Outpatient Program), standard outpatient rehab, and substance abuse treatment for those across the greater Atlanta region. All alcohol rehab and drug addiction recovery services are built around evidence-based therapies and personalized care to support each client's recovery journey. Lanier Recovery Center is committed to helping individuals and families across Suwanee, Gainesville, Cumming, and the greater Atlanta region. Same-day admission.



Contact:

Lanier Recovery Center - Drug Rehab Atlanta

4411 Suwanee Buford Dam Rd, Suite 510/520/530, Suwanee, GA 30024

(470) 470-5697



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Jeff Baucom

admin [at] (470) 470-5697



4411 Suwanee Buford Dam Rd Ste 510/520/530, Suwanee, GA 30024