Inner Voyage Recovery Center Launches Virtual Intensive Outpatient Program For Georgia And Beyond

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Woodstock rehab brings structured addiction treatment to patients who can't access in-person treatment - wherever they are.

Woodstock, GA, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inner Voyage Recovery Center, a leading drug and alcohol rehab based in Woodstock, Georgia, has launched a virtual intensive outpatient program (IOP), expanding access to structured addiction treatment for clients across Georgia and nationwide.

The virtual IOP gives patients access to the same evidence-based clinical programming offered at Inner Voyage's Woodstock facility, delivered entirely through a secure telehealth platform. Clients can attend structured group and individual therapy sessions, work with licensed clinicians, and progress through a personalized treatment plan without commuting to a physical location.

For many people in Georgia, distance from a quality treatment provider is a genuine obstacle. The Atlanta metro area is well served, but patients in surrounding counties and rural communities often face limited options for intensive outpatient care. The virtual IOP removes that barrier, making Inner Voyage's clinical team and treatment model accessible to anyone in the state with an internet connection - and to patients nationwide who are seeking care from a program with a proven track record.

Inner Voyage Recovery Center has built its reputation on personalized, clinician-led care delivered in a structured, supportive environment. The virtual IOP extends that model to a broader population - working professionals, parents, people in rural areas, and anyone for whom attending in person is not realistic. Recovery should not be limited by geography or schedule.

Inner Voyage Recovery Center treats drug addiction, alcohol addiction, and co-occurring mental health conditions in men and women across Georgia. The Woodstock facility offers a full range of addiction treatment services, with evidence-based therapies and individualized care at the core of every program. Same-day admissions are available.

Inner Voyage Recovery Center accepts most insurance plans and offers self-pay rates. To learn more about the virtual IOP or begin an intake assessment, visit innervoyagerecovery or call (470) 460-8437.

About Inner Voyage Recovery Center

Inner Voyage Recovery Center is a leading drug and alcohol rehab in Georgia providing comprehensive treatment for drug addiction, alcohol addiction, and co-occurring mental health conditions for men and women across Georgia, including the Atlanta area. The center offers guidance and support for detox, inpatient rehab, outpatient rehab, and ongoing recovery services. The clinical team at their luxury rehab facilities uses evidence-based therapies and personalized care in all addiction treatment programs to help clients rebuild their lives. Inner Voyage Recovery Center serves clients in Atlanta, Woodstock, and the surrounding Georgia communities. Same-day admissions available.

Contact:

Inner Voyage Recovery Center - Atlanta Drug Rehab and Alcohol Rehab

2230 Towne Lake Pkwy, Suite 200, Woodstock, GA 30189

(470) 460-8437

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Jeff Baucom

admin [at] (470) 460-8437



2230 Towne Lake Pkwy Ste 200, Woodstock, GA 30189