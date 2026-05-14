Author Of J.M.W. Turner Self-Portrait Questioned: Morning Links

MENAFN - USA Art News) Turner on the £20 Note May Not Be Turner at All

A familiar image on British currency is now at the center of a serious attribution dispute. James Hamilton, a Turner specialist who has written and curated extensively on the artist, says the portrait of J.M.W. Turner (1775–1851) printed on £20 notes and displayed at Tate Britain was never a self-portrait. Instead, he believes the work was painted around 1799 by the portraitist John Opie.

Hamilton's argument rests in part on the work's early history. He says the image was not originally cataloged as a self-portrait, but as a portrait of Turner, and that the self-portrait label hardened only later, after the painting was absorbed into the Turner Bequest and distributed to UK national museums following the artist's death in 1851. In his view, the assumption that Turner painted it himself became conventional over time rather than evidence-based.

The question is not merely academic. If the painting is not by Turner, Tate Britain's legal claim to the work could be complicated. Hamilton's theory is not universally accepted, however. Some scholars agree that the image is probably not a self-portrait, but remain unconvinced that Opie was the artist. Others still argue that the painting bears the unmistakable qualities of Turner's own hand.

The dispute arrives at a moment when museums and governments alike are being forced to reckon with questions of authorship, authority, and cultural stewardship. In Hungary, the new culture minister, Zoltán Tarr, has promised to restore freedom of expression and make cultural funding transparent after the historic defeat of Viktor Orbán. Tarr said he wants to“free culture from the prison of politics” and end a system shaped by favoritism.

The same news roundup also includes the Trump administration's push ahead with a contested Triumphal Arch and a White House ballroom, a former Louvre employee charged in a ticket fraud case that cost the museum more than 10 million euros, and the return to Dresden of a miniature by Lucas Cranach the Elder that had been missing since World War II.

For Tate Britain, the Turner question is a reminder that even the most familiar images can still conceal unresolved histories.