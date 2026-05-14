FTSE Russell And Planetrics Announce Proposed Partnership To Develop Climate-Scenario Indices

MENAFN - 3BL) LONDON, May 14, 2026 /3BL/ - FTSE Russell, LSEG's global index provider, and Planetrics, SLR's platform specialising in climate-risk analytics, modelling, and scenario-based analysis, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) focussed on the joint development of climate-scenario based indices and analytics.

Under the proposed collaboration, Planetrics will make its proprietary physical and transition climate risk analytics, models and scenario tools available to FTSE Russell, to support the development of climate-scenario based indices across asset classes.

The organisations intend to work together on the development of analytical frameworks and data inputs underpinning any such indices, with FTSE Russell responsible for their governance and commercial distribution, supported by Planetrics' deep research expertise, market knowledge and technical depth.

FTSE Russell and Planetrics anticipate new indices to be launched later this year.

Stephanie Maier, Head of Sustainable, FTSE Russell, comments:

“As climate considerations continue to drive the investment landscape, we are delighted to be collaborating with Planetrics as we continue to innovate to the needs of the market. The intended partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to developing transparent, innovative indices that draw on robust research and analytical frameworks to help our clients better invest for and through the low carbon transition.”

Thomas Bremner Bligaard, Executive Director, Planetrics, part of SLR, said:

“This collaboration with FTSE Russell reflects where the market needs to go, from acknowledging climate risk to actually pricing it. Our modelling captures a range of plausible futures, including physical shocks and uneven transitions across regions and sectors, then traces how costs, supply chains and competitive positions evolve at a company level. That granularity translates into portfolio signals precise enough to support better allocation decisions and stronger risk management.”

ENDS

Contacts

LSEG Press Office

Hayley Fewster / Simon Henrick

+44 (0)20 7797 1222

[email protected]



About FTSE Russell, an LSEG business

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $20 trillion is benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. Leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks choose FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by LSEG.

For more information, visit FTSE Russell.

About Planetrics

Planetrics (powered by SLR) provides financial institutions with the analytics needed to assess their sustainability impact, limit risks, and find opportunities to support and benefit from a sustainable future. Its SaaS platform, PlanetView, is used by leading banks, insurers, asset managers, and asset owners to help translate climate drivers into financial and economic impacts, enabling clients to understand how climate scenarios affect the value, performance, and risk profile of assets and portfolios.

Planetrics was acquired by SLR in April 2026, a leading global environmental and advisory consultancy, with a team of 5,000+ talented professionals operating from a network of offices in Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

SLR's sustainability expertise, combined with Planetrics' advanced climate modelling capabilities, amplify the value delivered to clients and help set the industry standard for managing climate-related challenges – now and into the future. By combining Planetrics' climate scenario analytics with SLR's advisory, sustainability, engineering and environmental expertise, clients can gain a complete view of where climate risks and opportunities are most financially material, and how to respond. This integrated capability transforms detailed modelling into practical, actionable solutions across assets, infrastructure, and industries.

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