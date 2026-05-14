DP World Supports Arthritis Society Canada Through The East Coast Roast In Halifax

MENAFN - 3BL) As communities across Atlantic Canada come together to support those living with arthritis, DP World was proud to serve as an Ignite Sponsor of this year's annual East Coast Roast, held April 25 at the Halifax Convention Centre.

Arthritis remains one of the most pressing health challenges in Canada, affecting people of all ages and backgrounds. In Nova Scotia alone, 1 in 4 people live with the disease – the highest prevalence in the country. By supporting longstanding community programs like the East Coast Roast, DP World helps enable critical fundraising and awareness efforts for those impacted.

A regional tradition since 1989, the East Coast Roast brings together business leaders, community champions, and partners in support of Arthritis Society Canada, an organization dedicated to supporting individuals living with arthritis through education, research, and advocacy. This year's event honored legendary broadcaster and community advocate Steve Murphy, whose decades-long career and charitable impact have made him one of the region's most respected voices.

DP World's sponsorship reflects its broader commitment to supporting the communities where it operates while fostering meaningful connections with customers and partners.

Bringing Partners Together for Community Impact

The 2026 East Coast Roast welcomed over 700 attendees and raised nearly half a million dollars in support of Arthritis Society Canada's mission.

The evening brought together leaders from across industries - including representatives from John Ross & Sons, Acadian Seaplants, MSC, CMA CGM, Stewart McKelvy, TTL, and Kuehne+Nagel -underscoring the importance of collaboration in driving positive impact.

Doug Smith, CEO of DP World in Canada, said:“Supporting initiatives like the East Coast Roast is an important part of how we engage with our communities in Canada. Arthritis affects millions of Canadians, including many in the communities where we live and work. We're proud to stand alongside partners and organizations like Arthritis Society Canada to help drive awareness, advance research, and support programs that make a meaningful difference in people's lives.”

Supporting a Cause That Impacts Millions

Funds raised through the East Coast Roast support critical arthritis research and life-changing programs such as Camp JoinTogether, which provides children living with arthritis the opportunity to experience a fully accessible camp at no cost to their families. These initiatives help improve quality of life, foster independence, and build community for those navigating the disease.

Shannon Shields, Director of Development for Arthritis Society Canada, said:“The East Coast Roast is a powerful example of what's possible when community and business leaders come together in support of a shared cause, especially one that affects so many. We're grateful to partners like DP World whose generous support helps advance critical research and programs that improve the lives of people living with arthritis, and their families, across Canada.”

A Continued Commitment to Community

Through its involvement in events like the East Coast Roast, DP World continues to invest in initiatives that strengthen communities and support long-term wellbeing. By bringing together employees, customers, and partners around shared causes, the company aims to create lasting impact beyond its core operations.

Learn more about DP World's impact in Canada

Learn about Arthritis Society Canada