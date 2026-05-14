Consumer Goods Supply Chain Transformation Who Pays, Who Profits, And What Changes?
Key Takeaways
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Cascale's 2026 Annual Meeting: September 15–17 in Athens, Greece
Over 700 global leaders from across the consumer goods supply chain
Curated C-suite engagement: roundtables, confidential discussions, and dedicated networking opportunities
Four dynamic stages, plus virtual access
80+ speakers, including incoming CEO Ying McGuire
Program focus on aligning investment, incentives, and responsibility for climate and social progress
Insights powered by standardized methodologies and tools, including the Higg Index and Better Buying
Early bird registration through May 30; sponsorship opportunities
Overview
Held at the InterContinental Athenaeum Athens, the 2026 Annual Meeting will convene brands, retailers, manufacturers, policymakers, NGOs, and service providers to focus on a critical industry challenge: how responsibility, investment, risk, and value are distributed across the value chain, and what must change to make transformation commercially viable, operationally achievable, and scalable.
Speakers will include Cascale's incoming CEO, Ying McGuire, who will assume the role in June 2026, bringing extensive global leadership experience in supply chains and nonprofit transformation. Curated C-suite engagement will include roundtables, confidential discussions, dedicated networking opportunities, and more.
“The next phase of transformation requires more than ambition - it demands clear decisions on how costs, responsibilities, and value are shared across the supply chain,” said Harsh Saini, interim CEO at Cascale.“This year's Annual Meeting is focused on bringing the industry together to align on smarter investment models, stronger partnerships, and practical ways to turn sustainability into a driver of business performance, resilience, and long-term growth.”
Program Development & Sponsorship
The Cascale Annual Meeting program is shaped by the guidance and expertise of an Advisory Group that includes:
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Monica Buchan-Ng, industry activation lead, Textile Exchange
Rick Horwitch, chief of supply chain & sustainability strategy & global retail lead, Bureau Veritas
Liz Lipton-McCombie, head of ESG and sustainability, Nordstrom
Mark Newbold, environmental sustainability programme lead, Primark
Ana Rodes, head of sustainability, Recover Textiles
Jonathan Salmon, head of sustainability, Li & Fung (Trading) Limited
This dedicated group supports the development of a solution-focused, high-impact agenda that reflects diverse perspectives and deep industry insight.
Worldly, the sustainability and supply chain intelligence platform for consumer goods, is the event's lead sponsor and will host a stage, sharing deep expertise on the Higg Index frameworks, modules, and methodologies. These standards, stewarded and governed by Cascale and powered globally by Worldly, are reshaping how companies measure and manage their impact. Worldly will also highlight its latest innovations to help consumer goods businesses use data to make strategic decisions, uncover hidden risks, surface new opportunities, and build resilient supply chains.
Event Details
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Dates: September 15–17, 2026
Location: Athens, Greece (InterContinental Athenaeum Athens)
Format: Hybrid (in-person and virtual)
Attendance: 700+ global leaders
Speakers: 80+ industry experts, including incoming CEO Ying McGuire
Registration is now open and early bird pricing is available through May 30, offering discounted rates for members who register in advance.
Learn more and register for Cascale Annual Meeting 2026!
Organizations interested in elevating their presence and engaging directly with industry leaders are invited to explore sponsorship opportunities. To learn more about sponsorship packages or to express interest, please contact Cascale's events team through this page.Media
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