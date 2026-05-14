New Figures On Hunger In Sudan: Nearly 20 Million People Are Facing High Levels Of Acute Food Insecurity

MENAFN - 3BL) KHARTOUM, Sudan, and NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 /3BL/ - New data from the IPC - one of the main global tools for measuring hunger developed by UN agencies - warns that nearly 20 million people in Sudan face high levels of acute food insecurity. Furthermore, it is projected that, by 2026, 825,000 children under the age of five will suffer from severe acute malnutrition, a condition carrying a real risk of death. This represents a 7% increase compared to 2025 and 25% more than before the conflict.

Meanwhile, the report notes that 14 areas of the country are at risk of famine in the coming months. Although this figure is lower than the 20 areas identified in November 2025, the reduction does not reflect an improvement in conditions, but rather a shift in the concentration of risk and limitations in data availability.

“In daily life, countless families have nothing to eat and survive as best they can, resorting to leaves, grass or animal feed, skipping meals or prioritizing some family members over others,” says Samy Guessabi, director of Action Against Hunger in Sudan. This reflects a context of chronic hunger exacerbated by more than three years of conflict, adverse weather, the collapse of basic services (37% of health services have been destroyed) and the world's largest displacement crisis (13.5 million displaced people). Almost 34 million people (two-thirds of the population) will need humanitarian aid this year, the highest figure globally and an increase of 3.3 million compared to 2025.

Fertilizers and Medicines Stranded in the Middle of the Rainy Season

The new IPC data comes at a particularly worrying time: the rainy season – from May to September – which also coincides with the annual period of food scarcity. This is a particularly critical phase, marked by insecurity and heavy rainfall, which disrupts markets, reduces agricultural production and hinders access to food and essential services.

Compounding this situation is the geopolitical context in the Middle East and tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, which are already having an impact on Sudan:

The Gulf accounts for around 54% of the country's fertilizer imports, and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz are further limiting the production of sorghum, a staple of the national diet. It will be essential to closely monitor how this situation develops over the coming months.

Vital supplies in limbo: essential medicines from Action Against Hunger have been stranded in logistics warehouses in Dubai due to a lack of flights and the high cost of fuel resulting from the geopolitical tension.

Action Against Hunger's Humanitarian Response

To ensure we can continue our response during the rainy season amidst a complex geopolitical context, our teams have identified alternative routes to keep supplying basic goods despite the tensions in the Strait of Hormuz. Furthermore, we continue to deliver food, medicines and basic healthcare through our mobile clinics to isolated communities unable to access essential services. Last year, the organization helped more than 600,000 people through nutrition, water, health and food security programs.

Action Against Hunger warns that, unless urgent measures are taken, the coming months could be even harder for the people of Sudan.“Without immediate diplomatic action and increased funding, the rainy season and geopolitical tensions could leave even more people caught between hunger and violence,” warns Guessabi. It is imperative to ensure humanitarian access to the affected areas and to strengthen the protection of the civilian population, humanitarian staff and essential infrastructure damaged by the armed conflict.

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Action Against Hunger leads the global movement to end hunger. We innovate solutions, advocate for change, and reach 26.5 million people every year with proven hunger prevention and treatment programs. As a nonprofit that works across over 55 countries, our 8,500+ dedicated staff members partner with communities to address the root causes of hunger, including climate change, conflict, inequity, and emergencies. We strive to create a world free from hunger, for everyone, for good.