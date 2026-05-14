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Gearbox Parts For BELARUS Tractors
(MENAFN- RCTT) SPA of Powder Metallurgy (Production Republican Unitary Enterprise "Molodechno Powder Metallurgy Plant") offers consumers Gearbox parts for BELARUS tractors under a manufacturing agreement and is looking for partners to concludea distribution services agreement. Description Description of import-substituting products: friction discs and safety clutches for transmissions of BELARUS tractors manufactured by the Minsk Tractor Works.
Scope (industry, potential consumers): tractor manufacturing.
MTZ OJSC.
Manufacturing lead times (indicating batch size) and delivery times: 5,000 units per month (friction discs), 40,000 units (safety clutches).
Note: Custom manufacturing is possible.
The information is published in the "Catalog of Innovative Developments of the NAS of Belarus Organizations for Critical Import Substitution." 2022, p. 95. Advantages and Innovations Replacement of imported products - friction discs and gearbox safety clutches (Austria) - has been provided. Stage of development Already on the market Comments regarding stage of development Name of the manufacturing organization: Production Republican Unitary Enterprise“Molodechno Powder Metallurgy Plant”. Funding source Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Sector group Agrofood
Materials
Mobility
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1980 NACE keywords C.24.33 - Cold forming or folding
C.25.50 - Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The SPA of Powder Metallurgy is the Republic of Belarus's leading interdisciplinary research and production center, operating in key areas for the country's industrial complex:
-powder metallurgy;
-composite materials, including nanostructured ones;
-use of pulse technologies for the creation and production of materials and products;
-vacuum technology and equipment;
-welding (technologies, materials, equipment, and control);
-materials and equipment for applying protective and functional coatings;
-structural ceramics;
-medical materials and instruments;
-synthesis and production of tools from superhard materials;
-injection molding;
-special technologies, including the disposal of artillery and engineering munitions, the disposal of aircraft weapons, and the production of industrial emulsion explosives.
I. The main "Institute of Powder Metallurgy named after Academician O.V. Roman" (Minsk), which includes:
OKhP "Institute of Welding and Protective Coatings" (Minsk);
OKhP "Research Institute of Pulse Processes with Pilot Production" (Minsk);
OKhP "Scientific Instrument Making" (Minsk);
and also:
Directorate for Industrial Disposal of Ammunition;
Certification Body for Pyrotechnic Products, Explosives, and Products Based on Them;
Laboratory for Ammunition Disposal Technologies and Research of Explosive Materials Properties.
II. PRUP Molodechno Powder Metallurgy Plant (Molodechno).
III. RCPAircraft Weapons Disposal Center (Gorodok).
IV. RCC Artillery and Engineering Ammunition Recycling Center (Dobrush, Mikashevichi).
The Association's scientific and business ties span Eastern, Western, and Central Europe, the USA, India, Korea, China, Vietnam, and elsewhere.
The Association has a robust research and experimental base equipped with modern research equipment, pilot production facilities at its institutes, and a powder metallurgy plant.
The Association is one of the world's leading manufacturers of:
- high-strength structural powder products of complex shapes for mechanical engineering;
- sintered friction discs for operation under lubricated and dry friction conditions based on iron and copper powders;
- porous permeable materials based on corrosion-resistant steel, titanium, nickel, and bronze powders, and products of various shapes and sizes;
- bimetals and composite multilayer metal materials produced by explosive welding;
- diamond tools for processing and cutting stone and building materials;
- heat pipes with a porous powder capillary structure and heat sinks based on them for cooling electronic components, devices, control systems, and aircraft;
- composite powders for applying heat-, corrosion-, and wear-resistant coatings;
- vacuum-plasma deposition technologies for composite functional coatings;
- production of medical dental, orthopedic, and cardiac implants based on biocompatible and bioactive materials;
- welding equipment, technologies, and materials.
Official website of the SPA of Powder Metallurgy Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Manufacturing agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing Gearbox parts for BELARUS tractors under a manufacturing agreement.
Partners interested in purchasing Gearbox parts for BELARUS tractors under a distribution agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
Scope (industry, potential consumers): tractor manufacturing.
MTZ OJSC.
Manufacturing lead times (indicating batch size) and delivery times: 5,000 units per month (friction discs), 40,000 units (safety clutches).
Note: Custom manufacturing is possible.
The information is published in the "Catalog of Innovative Developments of the NAS of Belarus Organizations for Critical Import Substitution." 2022, p. 95. Advantages and Innovations Replacement of imported products - friction discs and gearbox safety clutches (Austria) - has been provided. Stage of development Already on the market Comments regarding stage of development Name of the manufacturing organization: Production Republican Unitary Enterprise“Molodechno Powder Metallurgy Plant”. Funding source Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Sector group Agrofood
Materials
Mobility
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1980 NACE keywords C.24.33 - Cold forming or folding
C.25.50 - Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The SPA of Powder Metallurgy is the Republic of Belarus's leading interdisciplinary research and production center, operating in key areas for the country's industrial complex:
-powder metallurgy;
-composite materials, including nanostructured ones;
-use of pulse technologies for the creation and production of materials and products;
-vacuum technology and equipment;
-welding (technologies, materials, equipment, and control);
-materials and equipment for applying protective and functional coatings;
-structural ceramics;
-medical materials and instruments;
-synthesis and production of tools from superhard materials;
-injection molding;
-special technologies, including the disposal of artillery and engineering munitions, the disposal of aircraft weapons, and the production of industrial emulsion explosives.
I. The main "Institute of Powder Metallurgy named after Academician O.V. Roman" (Minsk), which includes:
OKhP "Institute of Welding and Protective Coatings" (Minsk);
OKhP "Research Institute of Pulse Processes with Pilot Production" (Minsk);
OKhP "Scientific Instrument Making" (Minsk);
and also:
Directorate for Industrial Disposal of Ammunition;
Certification Body for Pyrotechnic Products, Explosives, and Products Based on Them;
Laboratory for Ammunition Disposal Technologies and Research of Explosive Materials Properties.
II. PRUP Molodechno Powder Metallurgy Plant (Molodechno).
III. RCPAircraft Weapons Disposal Center (Gorodok).
IV. RCC Artillery and Engineering Ammunition Recycling Center (Dobrush, Mikashevichi).
The Association's scientific and business ties span Eastern, Western, and Central Europe, the USA, India, Korea, China, Vietnam, and elsewhere.
The Association has a robust research and experimental base equipped with modern research equipment, pilot production facilities at its institutes, and a powder metallurgy plant.
The Association is one of the world's leading manufacturers of:
- high-strength structural powder products of complex shapes for mechanical engineering;
- sintered friction discs for operation under lubricated and dry friction conditions based on iron and copper powders;
- porous permeable materials based on corrosion-resistant steel, titanium, nickel, and bronze powders, and products of various shapes and sizes;
- bimetals and composite multilayer metal materials produced by explosive welding;
- diamond tools for processing and cutting stone and building materials;
- heat pipes with a porous powder capillary structure and heat sinks based on them for cooling electronic components, devices, control systems, and aircraft;
- composite powders for applying heat-, corrosion-, and wear-resistant coatings;
- vacuum-plasma deposition technologies for composite functional coatings;
- production of medical dental, orthopedic, and cardiac implants based on biocompatible and bioactive materials;
- welding equipment, technologies, and materials.
Official website of the SPA of Powder Metallurgy Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Manufacturing agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing Gearbox parts for BELARUS tractors under a manufacturing agreement.
Partners interested in purchasing Gearbox parts for BELARUS tractors under a distribution agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
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