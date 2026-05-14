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Details Of The Pumping Unit Of The Gerotor Type Oil Pump
(MENAFN- RCTT) Powder Metallurgy Institute offers consumers the manufacture and supply of parts for the pumping unit of a gerotor-type oil pump under a manufacturing agreement and/or the sale of the technology for their production with warranty and post-warranty service for the corresponding technical processes, as well as the possible improvement of the sold technology at the buyer's production facility under a commercial agreement with technical assistance. Description Development of manufacturing technology for parts of the pumping unit of a gerotor oil pump, implementation and development of technology in industrial production - ensuring import substitution and competitiveness in the domestic and foreign markets.
The elements of the pumping unit are made of powder Cu-Ni-Mo steel with a two-phase ferritic-martensitic structure. The density of the product is 7.4-7.5 g / cm3, hardness - 28-32 HRC. High precision of manufacturing the working contour of the parts, which does not require additional mechanical processing and stable characteristics allow assembling the product (pumps, hydraulic motors) without adjustment.
The pumping unit consists of two parts - a "wheel" (driven rotor) and a "gear" (leading rotor). Parameters of the "wheel" part: number of pinions n = 12, pinion radius R = 9 mm, pinion location diameter D = 85 mm, pinion projection diameter d = 67 mm, wheel outer diameter – 86.8 mm. Parameters of the "gear" part: number of pinions n = 11. The working profile of the "gear" part is a shortened epicycloid. The working pressure of the oil pump is up to 60 bar.
Developer and manufacturer - O.V. Roman Powder Metallurgy Institute.
Information is posted in the Album of promising developments of organizations of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus for the real sector of the economy (2023) (in Russian), p. 128-129.
Advantages and Innovations The developed parts and their production technology allow free competition with the best manufacturers of similar products, such as Danfoss (Denmark) and others.
The production process of the developed parts of the pumping unit of gerotor-type oil pumps is environmentally friendly. Stage of development Already on the market Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Patents granted
Secret know-how
Comments regarding IPS status Patent purity is ensured in the CIS countries. The results of technology development at the enterprise are protected as a commercial secret. Sector group Aeronautics, Space and Dual-Use Technologies
Agrofood
Intelligent Energy
Maritime Industry and Services
Mobility
Sustainable Construction
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1980 NACE keywords C.24.33 - Cold forming or folding
C.25.50 - Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Commercial agreement with technical assistance
Manufacturing agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing parts of the pumping unit of the gerotor type oil pump under a production agreement and/or sale of the technology of their production with warranty and post-warranty service of the corresponding technical processes, as well as possible improvement of the sold technology at the buyer's production under a commercial agreement with technical assistance. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
The elements of the pumping unit are made of powder Cu-Ni-Mo steel with a two-phase ferritic-martensitic structure. The density of the product is 7.4-7.5 g / cm3, hardness - 28-32 HRC. High precision of manufacturing the working contour of the parts, which does not require additional mechanical processing and stable characteristics allow assembling the product (pumps, hydraulic motors) without adjustment.
The pumping unit consists of two parts - a "wheel" (driven rotor) and a "gear" (leading rotor). Parameters of the "wheel" part: number of pinions n = 12, pinion radius R = 9 mm, pinion location diameter D = 85 mm, pinion projection diameter d = 67 mm, wheel outer diameter – 86.8 mm. Parameters of the "gear" part: number of pinions n = 11. The working profile of the "gear" part is a shortened epicycloid. The working pressure of the oil pump is up to 60 bar.
Developer and manufacturer - O.V. Roman Powder Metallurgy Institute.
Information is posted in the Album of promising developments of organizations of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus for the real sector of the economy (2023) (in Russian), p. 128-129.
Advantages and Innovations The developed parts and their production technology allow free competition with the best manufacturers of similar products, such as Danfoss (Denmark) and others.
The production process of the developed parts of the pumping unit of gerotor-type oil pumps is environmentally friendly. Stage of development Already on the market Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Patents granted
Secret know-how
Comments regarding IPS status Patent purity is ensured in the CIS countries. The results of technology development at the enterprise are protected as a commercial secret. Sector group Aeronautics, Space and Dual-Use Technologies
Agrofood
Intelligent Energy
Maritime Industry and Services
Mobility
Sustainable Construction
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1980 NACE keywords C.24.33 - Cold forming or folding
C.25.50 - Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Commercial agreement with technical assistance
Manufacturing agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing parts of the pumping unit of the gerotor type oil pump under a production agreement and/or sale of the technology of their production with warranty and post-warranty service of the corresponding technical processes, as well as possible improvement of the sold technology at the buyer's production under a commercial agreement with technical assistance. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
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