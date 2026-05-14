Ukrainian Usfs Hit Russia's Air Defense System, Communications Complex, Drone Command Post

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to the Unmanned Systems Forces, as reported by Ukrinform, the units published a video on Facebook showing the results of the operations.

In particular, in the Luhansk region, operators of the Raroh Brigade hit a Russian Tor surface-to-air missile system.

In the Donetsk region, the Magyar Birds unit struck a Redut-2US communications complex, a system designed to create secure, high-speed, multi-channel communication networks at tactical and operational-strategic levels.

Also in the Donetsk region, operators of the 1st Separate Center struck a Russian drone unit command post Kaira.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, pilots of the Nemesis brigade hit a Russian communications hub.

These operations were carried out in cooperation with the Deep Strike Center of the Unmanned Systems Forces.

The command noted that each“middle strike” significantly reduces the enemy's combat capabilities on key frontline directions. It also said that regular operations by unmanned systems units help open airspace for further strikes by Ukrainian defense forces, while hits on command posts and communication nodes disrupt enemy coordination and control.

Ukraine's Defense Forces wipe out Russian Merlin-VR reconnaissance drone

As reported by Ukrinform, recently the Unmanned Systems Forces also struck Tor-M2 and Tunguska air defense systems, an oil depot, communication hubs, and other key Russian military assets Russia's Bryansk region and in temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia regions.