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Baykar Chief Calls Drones a Powerful Defense Deterrent
(MENAFN) Selcuk Bayraktar, head of the Turkish defense firm Baykar, said during a meeting with Belgium’s Queen Mathilde that large-scale drone production can serve as a major security deterrent, arguing that countries capable of manufacturing sufficient numbers of drones are far less likely to face attack.
The remarks were made while Bayraktar hosted the Belgian queen and her accompanying delegation at Baykar’s Ozdemir Bayraktar National Technology Center in Istanbul, where he introduced the company’s unmanned aerial systems and loitering munitions platforms.
"I hope you never have to use them," Bayraktar said. "Because drones are in a sense a deterrent — in fact, one of the greatest deterrents. If you produce enough of them, no one can attack you. That's what we believe."
According to reports, the visit took place during Queen Mathilde’s three-day trip to Türkiye, which began on May 10 as part of a Belgian economic delegation aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two countries.
During the visit, the queen reportedly participated in meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, first lady Emine Erdogan, and Trade Minister Omer Bolat. The program also included economic forums and discussions focused on expanding bilateral ties in sectors such as defense and trade.
The remarks were made while Bayraktar hosted the Belgian queen and her accompanying delegation at Baykar’s Ozdemir Bayraktar National Technology Center in Istanbul, where he introduced the company’s unmanned aerial systems and loitering munitions platforms.
"I hope you never have to use them," Bayraktar said. "Because drones are in a sense a deterrent — in fact, one of the greatest deterrents. If you produce enough of them, no one can attack you. That's what we believe."
According to reports, the visit took place during Queen Mathilde’s three-day trip to Türkiye, which began on May 10 as part of a Belgian economic delegation aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two countries.
During the visit, the queen reportedly participated in meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, first lady Emine Erdogan, and Trade Minister Omer Bolat. The program also included economic forums and discussions focused on expanding bilateral ties in sectors such as defense and trade.
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