Raising Superstars Launches 'Prodigy Pathway' - India's First AI-Powered, In-Home Preschool

The launch addresses a long-standing gap in the education system. Research indicates that 75% of brain development occurs by age 2 and 90% by age 6, yet structured education in India typically begins only after this critical window. Early learning also receives just 2–3% of total education funding, leaving parents with limited, often ineffective options.

Existing alternatives such as playschools, online classes, and physical learning centres - fall short in different ways. Playschools often function as daycares with inconsistent curriculum delivery, online programs rely on screen exposure that experts discourage for young children, and physical centres struggle to deliver personalization at scale. Prodigy Pathway is designed to bridge this gap through a home-based, deeply personalized learning model.

At the core of Prodigy Pathway is a simple but powerful approach: bringing structured early education directly into the child's home. RS-certified Prodigy Coaches conduct 45–60 minute sessions, complete with all materials and activities. Each session is dynamically tailored by an AI engine that adapts to the child's age, milestones, and developmental trajectory, while remaining aligned to a structured curriculum framework.

In contrast to the broader EdTech ecosystem, Prodigy Pathway takes a deliberately contrarian stance: no screens, no testing, and no pressure. The model emphasizes process-led development, where outcomes emerge naturally through consistent, joyful engagement rather than performance-driven metrics.

Early adoption has shown strong traction in the Mumbai pilot market, with 15x revenue growth over seven months - despite deliberately limited enrolment slots each month. Raising Superstars brings a strong pedigree of documented outcomes, with 1,000+ long-form parent testimonials capturing results such as early reading (as young as age 3), bilingual speech development, photographic memory in toddlers, strong socio-emotional skills, and enhanced creativity and problem-solving abilities.

Beyond child development, the initiative also creates a significant social impact opportunity. Raising Superstars plans to recruit, train, and certify 2,000+ women as Prodigy Coaches across 15+ cities, enabling large-scale employment while maintaining high standards of delivery.