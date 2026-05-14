(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Parag Milk Foods Ltd under its sports nutrition brand Avvatar, has announced its entry into India's fast-growing ready-to-drink (RTD) protein beverage segment through a strategic partnership with Tetra Pak. The company has launched Avvatar Protein Cold Coffee, protein cold coffee in India's first Tetra Prisma® Aseptic 250E pack, combining convenience, nutrition, and taste in an on-the-go format that fits seamlessly into consumer daily routines. Priced at INR 120, the beverage strengthens Avvatar's portfolio beyond traditional sports nutrition into everyday functional consumption.

Parag Milk Foods Launches a Milk-based Protein Drink in Collaboration with Tetra Pak



The launch comes at a time when India's whey protein-based products market is witnessing significant growth. Despite growing awareness around nutrition, nearly 73% of Indians remain protein deficient, creating a significant opportunity for convenient, everyday protein formats.



Avvatar Protein Cold Coffee has been developed to bridge this gap by integrating protein into one of India's most familiar daily habits-coffee. The ready-to-drink beverage delivers 15g protein in a 250 ml pack, with no added sugar or artificial sweeteners. Available in Classic and Vanilla variants, the coffee beverage is based on milk protein with no added sugar and no artificial sweeteners offering a balance between indulgence and functional nutrition.

Designed for modern consumption and mid-day energy needs, Avvatar Protein Cold Coffee reflects the brand's expansion into a broader lifestyle and wellness space. The product is packaged in octagonal-shaped pack, which is lightweight, paper-based, recyclable aligned with the company's focus on convenience and greener packaging.



The launch also comes amid strong business momentum for Parag Milk Foods, with the company's new-age business segment, including Avvatar, recording a 91% year-on-year growth in FY26 reflecting increasing consumer demand in the health and nutrition category on trusted brands.



Speaking on the launch, Akshali Shah, Executive Director, Parag Milk Foods said,“Protein consumption in India is evolving rapidly, but for many consumers it still feels like a conscious effort rather than a natural part of daily life. With Avvatar Protein Cold Coffee, we wanted to bridge that gap by combining the familiarity of cold coffee with the functionality of high-quality protein in a convenient ready-to-drink format. The idea was to create a product that fits effortlessly into modern lifestyles while making everyday protein intake more accessible and enjoyable. We believe the future of nutrition lies in formats that seamlessly blend taste, convenience, and performance.”



Cassio Simoes, Managing Director, Tetra Pak South Asia added,“As functional beverages gain momentum in India, packaging is playing a critical role in enabling new categories to scale. The Tetra Prisma® Aseptic 250E format is widely used globally for RTD protein and similar beverages, offering the right balance of convenience, portion size, and safety. In addition, the metallized printing enhances on-shelf differentiation by delivering a premium and distinctive visual appeal. We are pleased to partner with Parag Milk Foods in bringing this innovation to the Indian market and supporting the evolution of protein consumption in the country.”



About Parag Milk Foods Ltd

Parag Milk Foods Limited, established in 1992, is the largest private dairy FMCG Company with a Pan India presence. The Company's manufacturing facilities with in-house technology which are strategically located at Manchar and Thorandale in Maharashtra and Palamner in Andhra Pradesh. The Company sells 100% cow's milk products that are healthy and nutritious. Integrated business model and strong R&D capabilities have helped the Company emerge as a leader in innovation. The Company's dairy farm, Bhagyalaxmi, houses more than 5,000 cows, with an automated milking process. The Company offers traditional products like Ghee, Dahi, Paneer, Liquid Milk, etc. under brand“ Gowardhan”, and products like Cheese, UHT Milk, Buttermilk, Lassi, Flavoured Milk Shakes, etc. under the brand name“ Go”.“ Pride of Cows”, the flagship brand of the Company based on proposition of Farm to Home – single origin concept targeting customers seeking premium quality dairy products. The Company is also present in Whey Protein based sports nutrition under the brand Avvatar – India's 1st 100% vegetarian whey protein. The Company's goal is to become the global nutrition provider and become the largest dairy FMCG Company that emphasizes health and nutrition to consumers through quality and innovation.