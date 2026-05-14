Galgotias University Receives Prestigious Blue Chip Partner Award From L&T Edutech At NEXUS 2026

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Galgotias University has been honoured with the prestigious“ Blue Chip Partner Award” by L&T EduTech at NEXUS 2026, a national industry-academia leadership summit hosted by Larsen & Toubro in Mumbai.

Galgotias University was amongst the select institutions recognised by L&T EduTech with the prestigious Blue Chip Partner Award during NEXUS 2026 in Mumbai

The summit brought together more than 65 universities and colleges from across the country along with academic leaders and industry experts, with selected institutional collaborations being recognised by L&T EduTech for their contribution towards industry-integrated learning and applied skilling.

Galgotias University was among the select institutions honoured during the summit for its growing focus on application-oriented education, industry immersion, and experiential learning ecosystems aligned with evolving workforce and technology landscapes.

NEXUS 2026 served as a platform for discussions around the future of higher education, engineering education, skilling at scale, and the increasing importance of embedding practical and industry-led learning into mainstream academic programmes.

The recognition also reflects the expanding collaboration between Galgotias University and L&T EduTech across multiple initiatives aimed at bridging the gap between classroom learning and real-world industrial environments.

One of the major milestones of this collaboration has been the establishment of the Advanced EV Centre of Excellence by L&T EduTech and Galgotias University, focused on preparing students for the rapidly evolving electric mobility ecosystem through advanced infrastructure, hands-on exposure, and industry-aligned technical learning.

The first-of-its-kind facility by L&T EduTech will add to a growing ecosystem of industry-aligned laboratories and Centres of Excellence already operational at Galgotias University, including advanced facilities and collaborative ecosystems developed with organisations such as Intel, Apple, Cisco, Salesforce, Tata Technologies, Capgemini, and other leading technology and engineering partners across domains including AI, supercomputing, iOS development, cybersecurity, smart manufacturing, and digital engineering.

In addition, 336 students from Galgotias University are currently undergoing four-year industry-integrated learning pathways across advanced domains including AI-enabled manufacturing, semiconductor technologies, Industrial IoT, cybersecurity, smart infrastructure systems, applied data science, and digital engineering through programmes delivered in collaboration with L&T EduTech.

A key feature of the model is continuous semester-wise industry immersion, where students engage directly with industry experts through applied projects, guided assignments, simulations, and real-world technology exposure integrated within the academic journey itself. The approach reflects a broader shift towards“train before hire” ecosystems that equip students with practical understanding, technical confidence, and workplace readiness much earlier in their university life.

Speaking on the recognition, Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO, Galgotias University, said,“Industry exposure cannot remain an optional layer added at the end of a degree. It has to become part of how students learn from the very beginning. Our collaboration with L&T EduTech is helping students engage with real technologies, real engineering systems, and practical problem solving in a far more immersive manner.

This recognition is meaningful because it acknowledges a shared effort towards building learning ecosystems that are deeply connected with the realities of industry, innovation, and technological change. We are grateful to L&T EduTech for this partnership and for creating opportunities that allow students to graduate with stronger practical capability, confidence, and industry readiness.”

The recognition at NEXUS 2026 further strengthens Galgotias University's position as an institution focused on applied learning, industry collaboration, innovation-led education, and future-oriented student development.