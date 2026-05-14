403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Surge Battery Metals Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:21 AM EST - Surge Battery Metals Inc.: Announced that Nevada North Lithium, LLC, the joint venture formed by Surge and Evolution Mining Limited, has reported an updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Nevada North Lithium Project containing 10.5 Mt of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent grading 3,007 ppm Li Measured and Indicated which includes 6.7Mt LCE @ 3,820 ppm Li highlighting significant scalability potential from the Preliminary Economic Assessment mine plan that consumes only 3.6Mt @ 4016 ppm Li. Following a targeted infill and step-out drilling campaign comprising nine drill holes, the updated MRE demonstrates an 87% conversion of the PEA mine pit into higher-confidence Measured and Indicated resource categories. This ratio of boreholes to resource highlights the clear continuity of the deposit and firmly establishes NNLP as one of the leading lithium clay deposits in North America. Surge Battery Metals Inc. shares O are trading down 1 cent at $0.49.
Full Press Release:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment