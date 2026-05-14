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Belgium Urges to Embrace Türkiye-Style Defense Modernization
(MENAFN) Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken on Wednesday commended Türkiye’s rapid progress in military technology, particularly in the fields of drones and defense innovation, saying Belgium should pursue similar modernization efforts for its armed forces.
Speaking during the Türkiye-Belgium Defense Industry Day in Ankara, organized by Türkiye’s Secretariat of Defense Industries, Francken said cooperation between Turkish and Belgian defense companies has grown steadily after previous engagements between government officials and industry leaders.
The Belgian minister described the event as a key opportunity for networking and business development, bringing together defense firms and entrepreneurs from both countries.
“For me, foreign trade is about contacts and contracts,” he said.
He noted that several agreements between Belgian and Turkish companies were expected to be finalized later Wednesday, while talks on additional partnerships were still underway.
Francken also pointed to a visit he made three years ago to Turkish drone producer Baykar with members of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, saying the experience significantly influenced his perspective on defense modernization.
“What I saw at Baykar – all those capabilities, the new technology, the innovation, the R&D, the drive and the growth – was mind-blowing for me,” he said.
According to the Belgian minister, he later told officials back home that Türkiye had advanced far ahead in areas related to military transformation and unmanned combat systems.
“We also need to modernize our army and armed forces and move toward more unmanned capabilities, innovation and adaptation of our armed forces. That is what they are doing here, and that is what we need to do as well,” he said.
Speaking during the Türkiye-Belgium Defense Industry Day in Ankara, organized by Türkiye’s Secretariat of Defense Industries, Francken said cooperation between Turkish and Belgian defense companies has grown steadily after previous engagements between government officials and industry leaders.
The Belgian minister described the event as a key opportunity for networking and business development, bringing together defense firms and entrepreneurs from both countries.
“For me, foreign trade is about contacts and contracts,” he said.
He noted that several agreements between Belgian and Turkish companies were expected to be finalized later Wednesday, while talks on additional partnerships were still underway.
Francken also pointed to a visit he made three years ago to Turkish drone producer Baykar with members of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, saying the experience significantly influenced his perspective on defense modernization.
“What I saw at Baykar – all those capabilities, the new technology, the innovation, the R&D, the drive and the growth – was mind-blowing for me,” he said.
According to the Belgian minister, he later told officials back home that Türkiye had advanced far ahead in areas related to military transformation and unmanned combat systems.
“We also need to modernize our army and armed forces and move toward more unmanned capabilities, innovation and adaptation of our armed forces. That is what they are doing here, and that is what we need to do as well,” he said.
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