Grownsy Expands Into The Toy Category With The Launch Of Their New AI Drawing Robot

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GROWNSY, a baby care innovator trusted by over 3 million households globally, announces the launch of the Smart Drawing Robot, an educational Montessori-Inspired drawing robot that encourages hands-on creativity, independent thinking, hand-eye coordination, color perception, and observation skills.

Earlier this year, GROWNSY also announced a brand refresh centered on a new core philosophy: Space to Grow - a more human-centered view of family life as an ongoing process of mutual growth. Children grow, but so do parents. Families evolve together through shared responsibility, shared learning, and shared presence. GROWNSY's expansion into the toy category reflects this evolution: as families grow, their needs shift, and GROWNSY is committed to growing alongside parents through every stage of the journey.

As part of GROWNSY's expanding early childhood portfolio, the Smart Drawing Robot marks the brand's continued move into creative learning solutions that support children's growth beyond everyday care routines.

The GROWNSY Smart Drawing Robot features an audio-visual interactive experience by providing engaging sound effects, step-by-step voice guidance, and real-time responsive lighting, creating a progressive, immersive learning environment that helps children explore and build confidence in their learning. It can also choose whether to turn on the lighting mode based on the surrounding environment, providing fun while protecting children's eyes.